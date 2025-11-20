NY Giants Kicker Graham Gano Undergoes Neck Surgery
The New York Giants will have to decide if they can afford to remain loyal to kicker Graham Gano, but that is an offseason issue. Right now, the focus is on his well-being and recovery.
The former Pro Bowler recently revealed on Instagram that he has a herniated disc in his neck (h/t SleeperGiants on X).
New York placed the veteran kicker on injured reserve last week, so this is a practical course of action. Hopefully, he is back on his feet in no time.
Gano has battled injuries for the last three seasons, playing just 23 games in that span. Uncertainty frequently surrounds his status to the point where it is actively hurting the team. He will also turn 39 in April.
One can definitely sympathize with the man, as it is both physically and mentally taxing to endure lengthy recoveries. He also admitted to receiving death threats regarding his performance, which is obviously reprehensible. The whole situation is upsetting.
But Giants general manager Joe Schoen will still have a decision to make. Can Gano feasibly regain full health for an extended stretch of time during the twilight of his career? And if so, will he be productive enough to warrant a roster spot?
The NY Giants will need to thoroughly re-evaluate Graham Gano
Gano connected on 9-of-10 field goal tries this season, but he only attempted three kicks beyond 40 yards. That raises questions about whether the Florida State alum has the leg to come through in critical moments anymore.
The offense is still a work-in-progress. New York cannot add unpredictable kicking and lingering durability issues to the equation.
If the organization is going to move forward with Graham Gano, who is under contract through next season, it will need to see strong evidence of a possible resurgence. Perhaps this surgery can help him get on that trajectory.
The Giants must have an alternative prepared, however, for they have already learned the dangers of starting a kicker who is injury-prone.
Gano has suffered in-game setbacks multiple times, including in a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He injured his groin in warmups and was ultimately placed on the IR.
This latest stint on the shelf is surely testing the Giants' faith. A fresh start may be necessary. Gano's cap number for the 2026 campaign is $5.75 million, but the financial implications are moot if the team plans to move on.
In the meantime, Younghoe Koo will continue to occupy kicking duties. The former NFL co-scoring leader is probably just a short-term solution, but ideally, he will perform respectably for the remainder of the season.
Gano will try to find peace amid these ongoing challenges and do his best to proceed forward with renewed health and confidence.
