Giants Country

Graham Gano Held Out of Practice Again; Won't Kick on Sunday

Here's the final injury report ahead of the Giants' Week 10 game in Chicago.

Patricia Traina

Jun 17, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) stretches during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Jun 17, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) stretches during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano, who is dealing with a herniated disc in his neck, will not play in Sunday’s game at Chicago after being held out of practice for a third straight day.

New York is expected to go with veteran Younghoe Koo on Sunday, given that he’s been able to practice during the past week on days where the Meadowlands winds were particularly active. 

Per Tru Media (via the Locked On Giants Podcast), Koo has a career field goal percentage average of 84.3% on field goal attempts in outdoor stadiums, including a 72.7% conversion rate on attempts of 40-49 yards, a 50% conversion rate on attempts of 50+ yards, and a 95.3% conversion rate on PATs.

He’s naturally been better in indoor stadiums, where he’s had the benefit of kicking for most of his career. He has converted 85.7% of his field goal attempts, 76.9% of attempts from 40-49 yards, 75.8% on attempts from 50+ yards, and has made 96.4% of his career PAT attempts.

In other injury news, center John Michael Schmitz (shin), receiver Beaux Collins (neck), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), and linebacker Darius Muasau (ankle) did not practice on Friday and have been declared out of Sunday’s game.

Head coach Brian Daboll said there was a possibility the team would make some roster moves given the injury situation.

Giants' Final Injury Report

Out

  • CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
  • WR Beaux Collins (neck)
  • DL Chauncey Golston (neck)
  • ILB Darius Muasau (ankle)
  • C John Michael Schmitz (shin)
  • K Graham Gano (neck)

Doubtful

  • OLB Victor Dimukeje (shoulder)

Questionable

  • S Jevon Holland (knee)
  • T Jermaine Eluemunor (pec) 

Bears ' Final Injury Report

Out

  • DB Josh Blackwell (concussion)
  • LB T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring)
  • DL Dominique Robinson (ankle)

Questionable

  • TE Durham Smythe (calf)
  • RB D’Andre Swift (groin/ NIR-Personal)  

Get OnSI’s Free New York Giants Newsletter. dark. SIGN UP. NYGOSI Newsletter Link

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published |Modified
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Big Blue+