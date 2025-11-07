Graham Gano Held Out of Practice Again; Won't Kick on Sunday
New York Giants kicker Graham Gano, who is dealing with a herniated disc in his neck, will not play in Sunday’s game at Chicago after being held out of practice for a third straight day.
New York is expected to go with veteran Younghoe Koo on Sunday, given that he’s been able to practice during the past week on days where the Meadowlands winds were particularly active.
Per Tru Media (via the Locked On Giants Podcast), Koo has a career field goal percentage average of 84.3% on field goal attempts in outdoor stadiums, including a 72.7% conversion rate on attempts of 40-49 yards, a 50% conversion rate on attempts of 50+ yards, and a 95.3% conversion rate on PATs.
He’s naturally been better in indoor stadiums, where he’s had the benefit of kicking for most of his career. He has converted 85.7% of his field goal attempts, 76.9% of attempts from 40-49 yards, 75.8% on attempts from 50+ yards, and has made 96.4% of his career PAT attempts.
In other injury news, center John Michael Schmitz (shin), receiver Beaux Collins (neck), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), and linebacker Darius Muasau (ankle) did not practice on Friday and have been declared out of Sunday’s game.
Head coach Brian Daboll said there was a possibility the team would make some roster moves given the injury situation.
Giants' Final Injury Report
Out
- CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
- WR Beaux Collins (neck)
- DL Chauncey Golston (neck)
- ILB Darius Muasau (ankle)
- C John Michael Schmitz (shin)
- K Graham Gano (neck)
Doubtful
- OLB Victor Dimukeje (shoulder)
Questionable
- S Jevon Holland (knee)
- T Jermaine Eluemunor (pec)
Bears ' Final Injury Report
Out
- DB Josh Blackwell (concussion)
- LB T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring)
- DL Dominique Robinson (ankle)
Questionable
- TE Durham Smythe (calf)
- RB D’Andre Swift (groin/ NIR-Personal)
