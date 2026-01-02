The New York Giants ' 2025 campaign is mercifully nearing its end, but the effects of this catastrophe will linger in the minds of suffering fans. The disappointment this franchise has inflicted on the Meadowlands does not end with a nine-game losing streak rife with implosions and baffling decisions.

The misery also encompasses several recurring narratives that have tested the faith of even the most devout Big Blue worshipers. On-field failures beget bad optics and endless speculation, which only further drains the fan base.

Five storylines in 2025 stood out as especially exhausting.

QB Jaxson Dart's reckless running style

Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is one of the reasons there is an iota of optimism surrounding the team entering the offseason. However, he also did his part to raise stress levels during the year.

The former Ole Miss signal-caller arrived in town with abundant confidence and infectious energy that immediately intrigued people. He gained even more supporters when he took the field, impressing the masses with his fighting spirit and striking mobility.

There is a downside to those traits, however. Dart went full throttle in his first several starts more often than is recommended. When it was prudent to slide, he decided to keep running in an attempt to turn a solid gain into a huge play.

Excessive ambition can humble a quarterback really quickly in the NFL. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old took some additional time to learn that lesson. He sustained a concussion and was sent to the blue medical tent for evaluation on five occasions.

The most jarring example of his impetuous rushing style came in a 33-15 loss versus the New England Patriots in Week 13.

After breaking loose on second-and-13, Dart opted to chase the first-down marker instead of wisely stepping out of bounds. He was subsequently greeted with a thunderous hit from linebacker Christian Elliss.

The First-Team All-SEC selection compounded concerns by insisting he will remain aggressive . Dart's intensely bright competitive fire is commendable, but he will not enjoy a long and prosperous career unless he becomes more self-aware.

Although the issue has been less prominent over the last couple of weeks, it will likely remain a topic of conversation heading into his second season.

The NY Giants' kicking troubles

This storyline is also cooling off a bit, but it was a source of great frustration too many times in 2025. New York's inability to find a kicker who was either healthy or reliable has resulted in several losses in recent years.

Veteran Graham Gano suffered a groin injury in pregame warmups in Week 3 and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. He then went back on the IR in November after undergoing surgery for a herniated disc in his neck.

The former Pro Bowler is still under contract through next season, but he may have attempted his last kick for Big Blue. Gano's replacement options produced their fair share of fury as well.

Jude McAtamney was a questionable choice to thrust into a starting role, but the Giants trusted the backup regardless. He missed three extra points in a two-game span, including two in the now-infamous Week 7 collapse versus the Denver Broncos.

Younghoe Koo weathered his own struggles. While he was an upgrade to McAtamney, the longtime Atlanta Falcons kicker was part of a bizarre botched field goal attempt versus the Patriots and also missed two 50+-yard field goal attempts against the Washington Commanders.

New York's newest kicker, undrafted rookie Ben Sauls, has avoided disaster through his first two NFL games. He has connected on all four field goal attempts and five extra points. Fans have witnessed too many special teams horrors to celebrate just yet, however.

Dexter Lawrence's down year and body language.

One of the few consistently impactful Giants has drawn steady criticism throughout much of the 2025 campaign. Dexter Lawrence II struggled to overcome extra attention from offensive linemen and wobbled on run defense. His demeanor was also a point of emphasis, as many questioned his relationship with the organization.

Franchise legend and radio color commentator Carl Banks called out the two-time Second-Team All-Pro defensive tackle, arguing that opponents no longer respect Lawrence the way they did in past seasons. Whether it be because of his dislocated elbow from 2024 or another reason, No. 97 was not himself this season.

Lawrence does not even have a full sack and has just 14 solo tackles through 16 games. The Giants are hoping that this season is just an anomaly and not a precursor to a possible decline. It would be egregious if management wasted his prime with one of the worst stretches in recent team history.

Fortunately, the 28-year-old has been more productive of late. He has six total pressures, six tackles for loss, and five stops in his last three games combined.

Hopefully, there will be no need to question Dexter Lawrence in 2026.

The uncertainty surrounding NY Giants GM Joe Schoen's job security

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll came over together from Orchard Park in 2022, and when the former head coach was fired during the season, many just assumed that the general manager would follow him out the door.

That has not been the case, and Schoen's future with the team remains a hot topic of debate, with many fans wanting him sent packing. When Daboll was fired, ownership announced that Schoen would lead the coaching search.

However, the idea of him surviving back-to-back putrid campaigns unsettles much of the fan base. If he retains his job going into next season, it will be interesting to see how the dynamics between the GM and the next head coach unfold.

Schoen presumably will not hire someone whose vision does not align with his own. And following a series of questionable roster decisions over the years, is that the recipe for a successful hire?

The Giants must succeed in free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. Definitive progress should be demanded. People want clarity, and as of Monday, that should be coming one way or another.

The porous run defense

This final storyline is both tiresome and critical, for the team will probably not achieve a genuine breakthrough until it figures out how to stop the run.

New York has excelled in that area in its last two games, but it boasts one of the worst run defenses in the league for a second straight year. Big Blue is allowing 145.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks 30th, and is giving up a nauseating, NFL-worst 5.4 yards per carry .

The Giants are also susceptible to big gains, having surrendered 17 runs of 20+ yards (better than only the Cincinnati Bengals). They knew this was a major issue last offseason, and yet, the unit is somehow even worse.

Fans cannot bear to hear about the squad's leaky rushing defense any longer. Yes, Micah McFadden has missed nearly the entire campaign, but the organization cannot merely attribute the problem to bad luck.

Swift changes are required moving forward. Bolstering run support is arguably one of the most important offseason tasks.

