NFL Insider Predicts the "Perfect Draft Fit" for Giants

As the first round of the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh approaches, uncertainty persists around the New York Giants' direction with their No. 5 pick, making their selection one of the night’s central mysteries.

What has added to the bewilderment in East Rutherford is the Giants' apparent new mindset of going for the "best player available" when their name comes up on the clock, a theme that has been a staple of new head coach John Harbaugh's draft choices throughout his illustrious coaching career.

Much of this may depend on which top prospects remain on the board when it's New York's turn. There appears to be a consensus that the Giants are focused on a talented defensive player. This would help improve their depth and increase the group's overall versatility.

That distinction belongs really to just two prospects in this year's class: a pair of Ohio State teammates in linebacker Sonny Styles and safety Caleb Downs. But which one of them is the better fit for the type of scheme that Harbaugh and company want to deploy in 2026?

According to SI.com NFL insider Albert Breer, the Giants' perfect draft fit is overwhelmingly in favor of Downs, whose skill set bears similarities to key figures from Harbaugh's days in Baltimore.

"I’ll give you one thing I think here, that’s not based on what I’m hearing, draft-wise: Caleb Downs is a perfect fit for the Giants," Breer wrote in his weekly column.

"The reason goes back to a story I wrote in the immediate aftermath of John Harbaugh’s dismissal from Baltimore, detailing his innovation in how the team revamped the defense when Wink Martindale was promoted to coordinator in 2018.

If you go through the piece, you’ll see how a huge part of making the scheme was one where a defense that attacked and exploited an offense the way offenses do defense was having a heady safety.

At the very front end of the build was Eric Weddle, the ultimate air traffic controller for the Baltimore defense. Eventually, that baton was passed to Kyle Hamilton.

Harbaugh now has his old defensive backs coach, Dennard Wilson, as coordinator in New York to put the scheme in, and Downs is out there as a safety whose primary strength coming into the NFL may be his football IQ."

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs (DB34) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

For most of the lead-up into the draft, many other notable draft analysts have taken the side of Styles as the most athletically gifted prospect in the 2026 class and a huge potential asset for the Giants, given his background as a former safety and ability to drop back and follow receivers deep in coverage.

However, Breer's take on Downs could just as easily make sense despite the lone concern he raises about his position being an untraditional choice for a team drafting within the top five selections.

Remember, the Giants brass has made it a point not to turn down the opportunity to select a highly talented prospect simply because his positional value doesn't align with their roster needs.

Joe Schoen even reaffirmed this notion again during his pre-draft press conference with members of the media on Tuesday, saying that the Giants will "stack the board" and go in the direction of the best available player to them at No. 5.

Seeing Downs there could be the best outcome for a Giants secondary that dealt with injuries and inexperience last season. The group finished 18th in coverage grade and allowed the 16th-most aerial yards per contest (214.2).

Much of their defensive issues stemmed from a lack of strong communication on the back end to dissect the opposing offense's formations and potential changes, and relay them to the rest of the unit to ensure everyone was on the same page prior to the snap.

That still wasn't all the problems, as the Giants' core of ballhawks also struggled to hold their own in man coverage, protecting the end zone, and tracking the football to disrupt passes and force turnovers ( ranked 23rd in the league with nine interceptions ).

Downs would definitely help with all those issues, as he would likely jump right into the starting role in Dennard Wilson's defense from day one. He finished the 2025 college season ranked No. 1 in the nation in man coverage grade among defensive backs with at least 300 coverage snaps, holding opposing pass catchers to five catches on nine targets for 5 yards and a 21.3 passer rating against him.

Even with their previous moves to add veteran talent in free agency, such as Greg Newsome II, the Giants can't feel too confident that they have enough battle-tested pieces to endure a long season. They might not also get as good a chance to snag a cornerback prospect on days 2 and 3, given how limited their draft capital is ahead of April 23rd.

Thus, while the Giants will continue to beat the drum on the "best player available narrative" much to the chagrin of those draft minds who believe it's always about positional value when it comes to building successful football teams in the modern NFL, it'll be interesting to see what player comes out of their approach.

If not Styles but Downs, the Giants will at least be bringing in a versatile player who will quickly become a leader of their defense next season and get them playing together in a manner that allows the franchise to capitalize on all the different weapons and capabilities they have been brewing over the last couple of years.

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