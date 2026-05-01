Why This Explosive UDFA is Someone to Watch for the Giants' Established Backfield

There was so much discussion about the New York Giants adding a running back in the draft, particularly with their interest in Jeremiyah Love during the draft process, that it was weird to see them not select a running back at all.

So when they doubled back to sign former New Mexico running back Damon Bankston as an undrafted free agent, it made all the sense in the world.

Regardless, this Giants running back room will be difficult to penetrate. They have five guys who have been with the organization and have served well in their roles.

The three most important pieces—Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary—make up the predominance of the carries in the backfield.

Eric Gray and Dante "Turbo" Miller are primarily special teams players. So the question becomes if Bankston has what it takes to usurp one of those final two guys or actually penetrate into the three-deep of this backfield?

Elite kick return ability

The evolution and innovation of the kickoff return make it an even more viable offensive weapon than it was previously. That means teams are placing a greater premium on players who can not only help on offense or defense but also be major factors on special teams, especially as kick returners.

Bankston has proven to be not only someone who can be effective on offense, but can be a difference-maker as a returner. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns under the old kickoff rules still being utilized in college.

He was able to return two kickoffs 100 yards, with his final one coming in the 2025 Rate Bowl against Minnesota.

It was the longest play in Rate Bowl history and made Bankston only the second player in school history to record two 100-yard kickoff returns in a single season.

With the design of the new kickoff rules in the NFL, they really make running backs more of a prototypical return man because of their ability to read blocks and find lanes to run through in a smaller, more compact area.

Diverse offensive skill set

Bankston is a back who can provide the Giants with a Swiss Army knife: another multifaceted weapon they can employ however they see fit in their schemes.

Following a 1,000-yard rushing season at Weber State, Bankston transferred to New Mexico State for his final season.

During that season, he amassed 635 rushing yards, averaging an impressive 5.6 yards per attempt.

He added 31 receptions for 397 yards and three touchdowns (an impressive 12.8 yards per reception). He scored five rushing and three receiving touchdowns. He has had 100-yard rushing performances and 100-yard receiving performances.

When you couple that with his previously discussed kick-return ability, you have a guy who can be effective in multiple ways for an organization.

High-end athleticism

Bankston has speed and explosiveness, coupled with elite change-of-direction. He recorded a 4.43 40-yard dash time, and others have said that he has tested even faster previously. He also posted an extremely impressive three-cone drill time of 6.89 seconds.

Anything close to 7 seconds is good, but once you go sub-7, that is ridiculous body control and the ability to change direction. That combination of speed and agility is just what you need to compete in the NFL, especially as a return man.

It is also helpful for a guy who only measures 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds to avoid big collisions while running. This isn't just testing speed and agility; you can see it on the field when you watch them play. That's the difference between guys who test well but don't have the production to back it up.

Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan and CBS Sports HQ refers to Bankston as “smooth in the open field, where he has the unassuming speed to pull away from defenders.”

He also mentioned Bankston’s ability to “cut while still working up the field.” Those are both elite athletic traits.

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