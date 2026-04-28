Giants UDFA Spotlight: Could Ben Mann Unseat Veteran Zach Triner at Long Snapper?

The New York Giants have not only focused on building depth through the draft, but also with their Undrafted Free Agent (UDFA) signings. An emphasis has been placed on improving all aspects of special teams, and that includes the long snapper.

Casey Kreiter, who was the starting long snapper for the past six seasons, left the team via free agency and signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

That means the entire kicking battery has turned over. They signed veteran long snapper Zach Triner, who was on Washington’s roster in 2025.

They also just signed Boston College long snapper Ben Mann to compete with Triner for the position, a player who does indeed have a chance to make this Giants roster.

A changing of the guard

This is a new coaching staff in New York, and with that, there is an opportunity to have fresh faces on the roster. Because there are no previous allegiances with this team and both long snappers, it gives Mann a chance to compete without any bias from the coaching staff.

It truly can come down to the best man winning, and that is great news for a young player looking to break through. The Giants gave Mann, the grandson of one-time Giants running back Chuck Mercein, $10,000 in guaranteed money.

That may not seem like much, but it indicates they see the value in securing him. He is a far younger, cheaper option than Triner and would be preferred simply from that standpoint if he shows he can get the job done.

Athleticism at the position

Mann is a much younger long snapper, so he comes with young legs. We all know that the snap operation is paramount, that will always come first and will not be compromised for anything, but Mann could provide after the snap might provide the edge he needs to win the job.

He has been recognized by evaluators for his ability to cover the kick. The long snapper is the only player on the punt team who is not blocked on the line of scrimmage and gets a free release to get to the returner.

Given Mann’s speed, coupled with his tackling, provides the punt team with a numerical advantage: two gunners attacking from outside and the snapper attacking from the middle.

The consistency concern

Believe it or not, long snappers must be as crazy about their preparation as kickers. The routines must be second nature because the operation must feel as familiar as walking. That's not always suited for the “just graduated from college” athlete.

For a long snapper, they can execute thousands of snaps perfectly, and nobody will notice, but the one bad snap soul will be discussed forever. That's a level of stress that many struggle with in that position.

It's what would give a coaching staff pause in naming a young, inexperienced player to the job. They will always lean towards safety and reliability over athletic promise and the unknown.

The good thing is that if they see promise in Mann, which they clearly do, they will work tirelessly with him, and even if he does not make the final roster, he will be an excellent candidate to join the practice squad and continue to refine his talent.

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