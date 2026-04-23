NY Giants Urged to Avoid One Particular Draft Prospect

The New York Giants have one of the most enigmatic running back rooms in the NFL. Cam Skattebo is still recovering from injuries, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. can be inconsistent. The team amassed the fifth-most rushing yards in the league last season, but quarterback Jaxson Dart accounted for 487 all on his own.

Should the Giants get aggressive and enhance their offense with RB prospect Jeremiyah Love? Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report does not think so. He listed the Notre Dame dynamo as the player Big Blue should stay away from in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ballentine has no qualms about Love as a talent, but he believes New York does not have the luxury to neglect its defensive needs in favor of upgrading a position group that has proven itself more than capable.

Can Jeremiyah Love put the NY Giants over the top?

Running back Jeremiyah Love, right, during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skattebo recorded 617 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns in eight games before suffering a dislocated ankle, open tibia fracture, and ruptured deltoid ligament. Tracy got off to a slow start after dislocating his shoulder, but he exceeded 70 rushing yards in five of his last eight games. He logged 4.4 yards per carry or better six times in that span.

The point being, the Giants' backs have shown ample promise when healthy. Love's ceiling is higher. That is not up for debate, but New York scored 22.4 points per game despite being without Malik Nabers and Skattebo for much of the campaign.

Defense was the larger issue. Big Blue ranked 31st in rushing yards allowed per game (145.3) and 28th in points per game (25.8). Jeremiyah Love cannot solve that problem.

The Heisman Trophy finalist can be a game-changer on the right team. His production is indisputable -- 1,652 scrimmage yards, 21 TDs, and 6.9 yards per carry in 2025 -- but New York cannot repeat its mistakes.

The Giants did not have an offensive line capable of properly supporting former No. 3 overall pick Saquon Barkley in 2018, and they may not have the defensive personnel to maximize Love's value in 2026. The No. 5 selection must be used to boost the squad into playoff contention.

A running back, even a supremely gifted one, might not be the standings-changer the Giants covet. Still, if he is on the board when it's New York's time to pick, many fans will clamor for the 6-foot playmaker.

Maybe the Giants will even be tempted to grab him.

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