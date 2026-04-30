The Cold, Hard Reality Behind Deonte Banks’ Looming Option Deadline

Cornerback Deonte Banks seeks redemption in his NFL journey, but the chances of it coming with the team that selected him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft are rapidly decreasing.

The New York Giants have a new coaching staff, and with it, a brand new vision for the future of this franchise .

John Harbaugh did not gamble on the former Maryland cornerback and therefore may feel no obligation whatsoever to keep him on the roster heading into the 2026 season.

At first glance, Big Blue's decision to re-sign fellow draft bust Evan Neal seemingly gives Banks the opportunity to earn a role on the squad moving forward, but the situations are a bit different. The CB room is starting to get crowded, and the former No. 24 overall pick could be the odd man out.

Banks' stock plummeted after he posted scant production over the last two seasons. He was absent from the CB rotation for large stretches of the 2025-26 campaign and found himself utilized as a kick returner more frequently. Now, he will face even more competition.

Rookie Colton Hood will likely compete with Greg Newsome II to be New York's No. 2 outside corner. Korie Black is also still on the depth chart and could progress in his second season. Translation: Banks' days in the Meadowlands could be numbered.

The 25-year-old still fails to turn his head in coverage far too often and also commits costly penalties, showing a lack of discipline and instincts three seasons into his NFL career. The G-Men will not exercise Deonte Banks' contract option for 2027, and they may not even allow him to stick around through training camp.

Has Deonte Banks impressed enough to have earned his option year?

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) pulls in a pass under pressure from New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This young talent must prove his worth to head coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. If he can show flashes of the rookie CB who totaled two interceptions and six pass breakups, then maybe some additional grace will be extended his way.

New York is expected to implement a heavy dose of press-man coverage, which works to Banks' strengths. Perhaps the right coaching can help unlock his potential.

Harbaugh may not feel the need to be patient, however. The Giants drafted Colton Hood for a reason. They believed their cornerback group was dangerously thin, in part, because Banks has fallen way short of expectations.

The team can express optimism in public, but it is hard to ignore the Woolly Mammoth in the room. Although declining Banks's option doesn't necessarily mean he's an automatic to be left off the final 53-man roster, unless he takes a step forward and becomes the player the team thought they were getting, his tenure will end sooner than later.

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