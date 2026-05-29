Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter Address, Respect Each Others Opinions

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and outside linebacker Abdul Carter continued to clear the air with one another as well as with their teammates following Dart’s participation in a political rally last weekend in which he introduced President Donald J. Trump, a decision that prompted Carter to take to social media to question his teammate’s action.

On Friday, following the team’s sixth OTA practice, the two players took to the podium to offer insight into their respective thinking.

“Jaxson is one of our leaders. He's the face of our franchise. He not only represents himself and what he does, but he represents all of us, and that goes for anybody who wears a Giants uniform,” Carter said after the team completed its sixth OTA practice.

“But if he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it's my responsibility, based on what I believe and what I stand on, to not only show my teammates that I'm against that, but to show the world.

“That doesn't mean that we have to spread hate,” he added. “It doesn't mean that Jaxson and I hate each other or that we have beef. I sit next to Jaxson every day, every team meeting. We're close. We talk. As long as we make sure we've got the same goal as a team and our goals align, which they do, I feel like that's all that matters.”

Dart, who described the opportunity to introduce a sitting U.S. President as “unique,” revealed that he has extended family who have served in the military and in the government.

“The president position has always been a position that I have a lot of respect for, regardless of political affiliation, regardless of political party,” he said. “My intentions were just that.”

“I don't want him to say he's sorry,” Carter said, adding that he doesn’t have a personal beef with Dart. “Stand on what you believe in, but it can't be a problem when I stand on what I believe in. As long as we have that understanding, it's all good.”

Which is what Dart wants, too.

“I've been somebody who's always respected the different perspectives that people may have, the backgrounds they come from. I understand that we have such a cool opportunity as people to be in the locker room where it's a melting pot of people from everywhere, and we get to be together,” he said.

“We've had a lot of honest conversations with each other as a team, and I'd like to keep those things private, but I love these guys. Going forward, I can't wait for what more we have to grow the culture of this team, our brotherhood.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.