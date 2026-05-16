Giants Mailbag: The Cost of Cutting Former High Draft Picks, OBJ, Malik Nabers and More
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Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!
I wouldn't be surprised if we see a healthy dose of 12, 13, and 22 personnel sets this season, regardless of Nabers' status. I think regardless of what personnel grouping they use, the emphasis is going to be on finishing and winning at the point of attack.
Regarding Calvin Austin, I think he can be used as a chess piece. I'm not quite sure if that's how the coaches plan to deploy him--I'll be better able to tell you more once I get to a few OTAs to see how guys are being deployed, but in haven spoken to my Steelers colleagues, they tell me that Austin is an underrated chess piece in an offense.
I think of those three, Neal and Banks have the best chances of making the team. As much as it pains me to say it, I don't see how Hyatt makes it given all the receivers they have added, and I would not be surprised if they try to trade him (though I'm not so sure that will be successful.)
As for the financial ramifications, here is how it would break down based on data from Over the Cap:
- Banks: No savings if cut- he has a $4.32 million cap hit, the base salary of which ($2.601 million) is fully guaranteed. If he were to be traded, they’d save on his base salary and have to eat $1.718 million, the remaining part of his prorated signing bonus on this year’s cap.
- Neal: $1.075 million cap savings no dead money (cut or trade)
- Hyatt: $1.517 million cap savings, $272,785 dead money (cut or trade)
Kris, we won't know until we know, but I think if Harbaugh pushes them in camp and doesn't run a country club, this team should be able to hit the ground running.
There has to be a balance between pushing the players and allowing for proper recovery, and I'd like to think Harbaugh knows what that balance is after 18 years of running football programs.
That's why it's so important that they take advantage of every minute they have for practice in the spring to install the playbook so that when they come back for training camp, they are ready to roll.
I don’t think it does. According to the initial report, Nabers had the cleanup procedure weeks ago. We don’t know exactly how far back, but I would think that if John Harbaugh feels Odell Beckahm Jr can give them something, they would have made a move by now.
I still have my doubts about a reunion between Beckahm and the Giants. When Harbaugh was last asked about it, he sounded lukewarm to the idea. In fact, the last two times he’s been asked about it, he’s sounded lukewarm to the possibility.
That said, maybe if injuries start to wipe out the receivers, that will change, but I get the impression that the Giants feel they have enough at the position and that even though they may not have Nabers to start training camp (and possibly to start the season), they’re going to be patient.
Interesting question, Julian, I would like to think that Abdul Carter has enough pride in what he does to not really need the added motivation that comes with the accolades showered on a rookie teammate who has yet to take a snap in the NFL.
I can’t speak to what kind of ego Carter has as I don’t know him well enough, but what I know about the pro athlete in general is that they play in part for the name on the front of the jersey and for the one on the back of the jersey.
And if I’m Carter, my motivation isn’t necessarily because of where one of my teammates was drafted; it’s in wanting to best my competition every single time I set foot on the field.
Bryan, there will be a lot as I suspect John Harbaugh will have competition across the board. But the ones I’m looking forward to seeing are how the kicking competition works out, how the defensive line rotation takes shape, the offensive line depth, the receiver, and the battle for the second cornerback. I think those are going to be the headliners this summer.
I think the notion of Schoen being dismissed was put to bed a long time ago, not that it was ever really something that was seriously being considered. Schoen has wisely checked his ego at the door and has forged a collaborative bond with John Harbaugh that seems to work, even when they disagree with one another.
I still think we need to see how they handle adversity which will happen at some point in the season, but I would say that so far, with no one from the personnel department having moved on yet, the overall operation ran to Harbaugh's satisfaction.
But overall, I think Harbaugh is the best thing that could have happened to Schoen, who now has an experienced head coach with a proven track record who can help Schoen get better as he goes along in his career, just as Sean Payton helped Geore Paton of the Broncos get on steady ground.
What differences do you expect to see in the 2026 version of the New York Giants with John Harbaugh as the Head Coach? – Pat L.
Pat, I expect to see better football and more games won. I expect to see players who develop and progress, not regress. I expect to see more disciplined football on and off the field.
In other words, I expect to see an operation that more closely resembles what perennial playoff teams run: a plan that sticks to it rather than making it up as it goes along. And I expect to see a team that has more pride in everything they do.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina