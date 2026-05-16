Giants Mailbag: The Cost of Cutting Former High Draft Picks, OBJ, Malik Nabers and More

Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!

Do you imagine the Giants playing a lot of 2 TE/1 FB or 3 TE sets to emphasize “bully ball” and/or make-up for Nabers’ potential slow start?



What role do you see for Calvin Austin? — GIANTS_VibeArtHQ (@GIANTS_vibesHQ) May 14, 2026

I wouldn't be surprised if we see a healthy dose of 12, 13, and 22 personnel sets this season, regardless of Nabers' status. I think regardless of what personnel grouping they use, the emphasis is going to be on finishing and winning at the point of attack.

Regarding Calvin Austin, I think he can be used as a chess piece. I'm not quite sure if that's how the coaches plan to deploy him--I'll be better able to tell you more once I get to a few OTAs to see how guys are being deployed, but in haven spoken to my Steelers colleagues, they tell me that Austin is an underrated chess piece in an offense.

What do you believe the chances of Hyatt, Neal and Banks making the 53 this year? Also, what are the financial ramifications if Banks and Hyatt are cut? — crgs10 (@crgs10007) May 14, 2026

I think of those three, Neal and Banks have the best chances of making the team. As much as it pains me to say it, I don't see how Hyatt makes it given all the receivers they have added, and I would not be surprised if they try to trade him (though I'm not so sure that will be successful.)

As for the financial ramifications, here is how it would break down based on data from Over the Cap:

Banks: No savings if cut- he has a $4.32 million cap hit, the base salary of which ($2.601 million) is fully guaranteed. If he were to be traded, they’d save on his base salary and have to eat $1.718 million, the remaining part of his prorated signing bonus on this year’s cap.

No savings if cut- he has a $4.32 million cap hit, the base salary of which ($2.601 million) is fully guaranteed. If he were to be traded, they’d save on his base salary and have to eat $1.718 million, the remaining part of his prorated signing bonus on this year’s cap. Neal: $1.075 million cap savings no dead money (cut or trade)

$1.075 million cap savings no dead money (cut or trade) Hyatt: $1.517 million cap savings, $272,785 dead money (cut or trade)

The Giants have been a notoriously slow starting team. How do you think they will do now that they have a coach who will push them in training camp and have them ready but the players have to get used to a new coaching staff and vice versa. — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) May 14, 2026

Kris, we won't know until we know, but I think if Harbaugh pushes them in camp and doesn't run a country club, this team should be able to hit the ground running.

There has to be a balance between pushing the players and allowing for proper recovery, and I'd like to think Harbaugh knows what that balance is after 18 years of running football programs.

That's why it's so important that they take advantage of every minute they have for practice in the spring to install the playbook so that when they come back for training camp, they are ready to roll.

How does the Nabers timetable affect the likelihood of signing OBJ? (If at all) — Busted Playbook (@BustedPlaybook) May 14, 2026

I don’t think it does. According to the initial report, Nabers had the cleanup procedure weeks ago. We don’t know exactly how far back, but I would think that if John Harbaugh feels Odell Beckahm Jr can give them something, they would have made a move by now.

I still have my doubts about a reunion between Beckahm and the Giants. When Harbaugh was last asked about it, he sounded lukewarm to the idea. In fact, the last two times he’s been asked about it, he’s sounded lukewarm to the possibility.

That said, maybe if injuries start to wipe out the receivers, that will change, but I get the impression that the Giants feel they have enough at the position and that even though they may not have Nabers to start training camp (and possibly to start the season), they’re going to be patient.

I know they don't play the same position, but do you think Reese's arrival and being labeled the "Next great young giants linebacker" will push Carter to play at a higher level.. Everyone has an ego, and I'm sure he's thinking I was drafted higher than this kid. — Julian Michael (@JlmFace) May 15, 2026

Interesting question, Julian, I would like to think that Abdul Carter has enough pride in what he does to not really need the added motivation that comes with the accolades showered on a rookie teammate who has yet to take a snap in the NFL.

I can’t speak to what kind of ego Carter has as I don’t know him well enough, but what I know about the pro athlete in general is that they play in part for the name on the front of the jersey and for the one on the back of the jersey.

And if I’m Carter, my motivation isn’t necessarily because of where one of my teammates was drafted; it’s in wanting to best my competition every single time I set foot on the field.

What are some camp battles to look forward to? — Brian McLynn (@BrianMclynn) May 13, 2026

Bryan, there will be a lot as I suspect John Harbaugh will have competition across the board. But the ones I’m looking forward to seeing are how the kicking competition works out, how the defensive line rotation takes shape, the offensive line depth, the receiver, and the battle for the second cornerback. I think those are going to be the headliners this summer.

Can we put to rest the idea that Joe Schoen is going to be fired by John Harbaugh anytime soon? The bromance should be obvious to anyone. — Giants #1 Fan (@EliManningHOF) May 13, 2026

I think the notion of Schoen being dismissed was put to bed a long time ago, not that it was ever really something that was seriously being considered. Schoen has wisely checked his ego at the door and has forged a collaborative bond with John Harbaugh that seems to work, even when they disagree with one another.

I still think we need to see how they handle adversity which will happen at some point in the season, but I would say that so far, with no one from the personnel department having moved on yet, the overall operation ran to Harbaugh's satisfaction.

But overall, I think Harbaugh is the best thing that could have happened to Schoen, who now has an experienced head coach with a proven track record who can help Schoen get better as he goes along in his career, just as Sean Payton helped Geore Paton of the Broncos get on steady ground.

What differences do you expect to see in the 2026 version of the New York Giants with John Harbaugh as the Head Coach? – Pat L.

Pat, I expect to see better football and more games won. I expect to see players who develop and progress, not regress. I expect to see more disciplined football on and off the field.

In other words, I expect to see an operation that more closely resembles what perennial playoff teams run: a plan that sticks to it rather than making it up as it goes along. And I expect to see a team that has more pride in everything they do.

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