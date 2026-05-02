Why Giants' Boldest Draft Gamble Has Garnered Split Opinions

In the aftermath of the NFL Draft, the grades for all 32 teams’ work have been rolling out, and analysts everywhere are sharing which prospects they’re most and least excited about for each franchise heading into the 2026 season and beyond.

That includes Pete Prisco of CBS Sports, who in his grades for all 32 teams's draft classes, gave the New York Giants a B+.

Prisco lauded New York for their two first-round selections–Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese and Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, and loved Big Blue’s second-round pick, Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood.

But the pick that appears to have stopped the Giants from getting a higher grade is third-round receiver Malachi Fields from Notre Dame, of whom Prisco put forth a lone concern that doesn’t seem to match the franchise’s thinking when they took him.

Compared to their picks of Reese and Mauigoa, which arose out of sheer luck in how the board fell in the first round, the Giants’ ability to steal Fields would not have come to life without a bold move by general manager Joe Schoen, who didn’t really have a lot of assets to play with when the draft started.

Having already gained an extra top 10 pick from the Dexter Lawrence trade certainly opened up his options, and after landing two elite prospects to improve key positions on both sides of the ball, he decided the time had come to put the chips on the table to get a unique perimeter threat for quarterback Jaxon Dart.

Did the Giants overpay to get Malachi Fields?

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame wideout Malachi Fields (WO20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fields, whom the Giants sent the 105th, 145th, and a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns to outpace a couple of other NFC teams reportedly chasing them , is someone who they believe could be a promising weapon in the team’s passing attack.

His stats, which included 36 receptions for 630 yards and five touchdowns in 2025, don’t jump off the page, but much of that had to do with Notre Dame’s run-heavy offense behind Jeremiyah Love.

Where Prisco, who knocked Fields for not being able to run at elite speed (given his poor 4.61 40-yard dash time in the combine), is also selling the selection of Fields short is in the physical traits he brings to the Giants’ receiving corps that weren’t there all of last season.

Fields has an elite catch radius that enables him to snag some of the toughest throws out of the air, including in tight coverage, where he completed just over 47% of his contested targets with the school.

The Giants’ receiver corps was largely disappointing after Malik Nabers went down with an ACL injury, and coming through in the clutch was a common failing for players like Darius Slayton, who is one veteran whose role on the team could change with Fields' arrival this season.

Regardless of when Nabers returns from his ACL injury, Fields is going to have a big role in the receiving rotation this summer. He wins 50-50 balls, can run deep routes well, and could become Dart’s new favorite target for the long-term future.

The Giants aren’t concerned about Fields’s poor 40-yard dash time. They’re only concerned with providing Dart with more reliable weapons in 2026 and with seeing if Fields was the right answer to that need and the other piece to the vertical puzzle, with Nabers' rare talents on display in 2024.

It took a risky move to get him on draft night, but if he excels in year one, it will certainly be one that pays off and perhaps improves the image of Harbaugh and Schoen’s partnership moving forward.

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