How the Dexter Lawrence Trade Impacts the NY Giants’ Draft Strategy

In a stunning move on the precipice of the 2026 NFL Draft kicking off in Pittsburgh on Thursday, the New York Giants finally reached a resolution to the contract saga that has unfolded with their three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, Dexter Lawrence.

The answer to the disgruntled star’s demand for a trade from the organization, which came out a day before the Giants opened their voluntary offseason workout program, has come, as New York agreed to send Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for their No. 10 pick in this year’s draft.

Even in the hours before the pre-draft blockbuster, the Giants were reportedly holding onto hope that they could find an alternative response to convince Lawrence to stay in East Rutherford for the future, with head coach John Harbaugh even telling the New York Post that the franchise was pulling all stops in talks with the defender’s agent.

Ultimately, those talks couldn’t escape the impasse stemming from Lawrence’s displeasure with the Giants’ reluctance to work on and solidify a new contract that reflected his value to the team over the past few seasons and put him back into the mix of the highest-paid defensive tackles in the league.

Add to the financial disagreement the factor of losing that has engulfed the Giants for most of Lawrence’s seven-year tenure in blue, and it appears both sides finally came to grips that the only viable route was to pursue a trade that would give Lawrence his fresh start ahead of a new payday with the Bengals.

While the Giants certainly left the exchange with a nice return–they now hold two turns in the first 10 selections of the first round–the departure of Lawrence raises serious concerns over the health of their defensive front that was already lacking depth after no significant steps were taken to improve it during free agency.

The bigger question becomes how the Giants should look to attack on night one of the draft, given they’ve just opened up a seismic hole in the middle of the trenches where they struggled to slow down the run, allowing 5.3 yards per carry to opposing ball carriers last season.

Could a change in strategy be coming down the pike, or will the Giants have to now scramble to find a veteran replacement amid the scrapheap of free agents who are still looking for a place to call home in 2026? Here is how we see it possibly playing out in the coming days.

Will the Giants Target a Defensive Tackle with the No. 10 Pick?

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (DL29) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Heading into the first round on Thursday, the consensus among most draft analysts has been that the Giants will look to key on a top versatile defensive prospect to add to their lineup under new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

The two likely names in that regard have been a pair of highly touted Ohio State products–linebacker Sonny Styles and safety Caleb Downs, one of whom New York should have a really good shot of seeing available when the draft arrives at the No. 5 pick.

The Dexter Lawrence trade doesn’t appear to hold much impact on that possible outcome, but his exit and the subsequent acquisition of the Bengals’ No. 10 pick could cause a massive shift in what direction the Giants choose to go after their first choice is made.

At first glance, it could be very tempting for GM Joe Schoen and John Harbaugh to pull the trigger on one of the talented wide receiver prospects in this year’s class, in particular Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, whom select members of the Giants’ brass reportedly saw perform during an individual workout at the school on Friday.

Grabbing Tyson at the 10th spot would address that position by providing Jaxon Dart and the Giants offense with the extra perimeter weapon that they’ve been craving and could need if Malik Nabers isn’t fully ready to go by Week 1 next season.

What could be more important amid the Lawrence fallout is finding a premier young player in the interior defender role to serve as his replacement.

The Giants earned some significant cap savings by trading away the veteran gap stuffer (they now hold $18.4 million in cap space) and could use some of that to bring in another experienced name, like a DJ Reader, off the open market to help fortify the unit to better stop the run.

Other than that, their next best option will have to come via the draft, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Big Blue looks to cash in their newly acquired selection on one of the few elite players at the top of the board.

Among those on the shortlist might be another Buckeyes product in Kayden McDonald or Clemson’s Peter Woods, both of whom are projected within the top 32 overall prospects in the 2026 class.

Woods feels like a better fit for the Giants, given his nice blend of size, strength, and athleticism that could mirror what Lawrence brought to the trenches.

Woods also has some pass-rush upside that can always be molded further in the pros, but he played the majority of his college snaps in between the A- and B-gaps and has been one of the most effective players at stopping the run with grades above 74.2 over three seasons and a run stop win rate of 10.1% among the competition in 2025.

It'll be very hard to replace the behemoth presence of a guy like Lawrence in the trenches, but the Giants do have the resources necessary to combine a potential veteran free agent and first-round rookie together to salvage what is currently a barren interior that must be fixed if the franchise wants to succeed more at the line of scrimmage.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.