NY Giants 2026 NFL Draft Pick Tracker: Picks, Trades and Grades

At long last, the seemingly endless and rather long and interesting mock draft season for the will be coming to a close with the answers scores of Giants fans have been waiting for.

This is an interesting draft because of a lack of true blue-chip first-round grades, but there should be enough good players that Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh have identified as being fits for the team moving forward.

Still, the lack of blue-chip talent has people wondering if the Giants will go best available or position of need.

“Ideally, they line up, and the best available player is also a position of need,” Schoen told reporters during his annual draft preview press briefing.

“I would say last year, if you look at what we did with Abdul (Carter), we had Kayvon (Thibodeaux), and we had (Brian) Burns here, and we still took Abdul. We were really strong at outside backer when we added Abdul to the roster.

"Similarly, we're going through, we're going to stack the board, and the best player available is the direction we'll go.”

One thing that appears to be the case is that the Giants, perhaps like the rest of the league, will be throwing positional value out the window, given the makeup of this class.

“Yes, this draft -- exactly,” Schoen said. “You're dead on with what you said there in terms of maybe it's not the surplus position or the higher paying positions when you get into free agency, or outside the building, maybe the best players in this draft.

“Again, goes back to where we are roster-wise, and being in a position to take the best player available regardless of position. Yeah, in a perfect world, when you look at the fifth pick and then you slot in whatever position you want, like, what that player is going to make at the fifth pick, where does that slot him in in APY right off the bat?”

He added, “You would like to have, again, those positions outside the building that you're going to pay a lot of money to get that surplus value. But it just may not be the case this year, which is fine. We're going to evaluate every position, every player, and obviously do what's best for us.”

Be sure to bookmark this page, as we will be adding links to our various coverage items all weekend long, as well as after the draft, when the mad rush to sign undrafted free agents is on.

Don’t forget to check out our YouTube channel, where Coach Gene Clemons, host of “A Giant Issue” podcast, will be coming to you live on Days 1 and 2 of the draft after the Giants’ picks are made.



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Round 1, Pick 5: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The words of former General Manager Ernie Acorssi must have rang out in the New York Giants draft room as Big Blue, prescribing to the “You can never have too many pass rushers, grabbed Ohio State edge Arvell Reese with the first overall pick in the draft.

The Giants had an interesting decision to make at No. 5 after the Arizona Cardinals selected Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, and the Tennessee Titans, at No. 4, surprised everyone by grabbing Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate. That left the Giants with a choice of top defenders like Reese and his teammates, linebacker Sonny Styles, and safety Caleb Downs.

The Giants, perhaps not expecting Reese to be on the board, ran the card up to the commissioner, and now they add another edge rusher to a stable that already includes Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The Reese pick also opens the door wider on trade speculation regarding Thibodeaux, who is in the option year of his contract. Doing so would save the Giants close to $15 million in cap space.

Round 1, Pick 10:

Round 2, Pick 37:

Round 4, Pick 105:

Round 5, Pick 145:

Round 6, Pick 186:

Round 6, Pick 192:

Round 6 Pick 193:

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