How the Giants Nearly Lost Francis Mauigoa in First Round of the 2026 Draft

The New York Giants , who entered the 2026 draft in Pittsburgh with two coveted selections in the top 10 picks, suddenly became that team that everyone had on their radars once they acquired the latter No. 10 slot from the Cincinnati Bengals as the return in the blockbuster Dexter Lawrence trade.

The Giants, who went on the defensive with their first pick at No. 5 and snagged Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese in a stunning play for the front office, shifted their attention towards bolstering their offensive line at the 10th pick and successfully landed Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa to piece together what Joe Schoen and John Harbaugh deemed their ideal duo on night one.

However, their dream scenario almost didn't come to pass, as two NFC teams were reportedly looking to grab the top-rated lineman prospect before he fell into the Giants' laps.

Those teams attempted to sling a deal with the Cleveland Browns, who previously moved down three notches in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, at the No. 9 pick to jump one slot ahead of Big Blue.

In the end, neither team's offer was enough to satisfy what Cleveland was looking for to move, and the Browns eventually chose Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano.

Giants prepared to move fast on Mauigoa

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Miami Hurricanes lineman Francis Mauigoa is selected by the New York Giants as the number ten pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Had Reese not been available at the fifth pick, there were some draft analysts who believed the Giants were going to snag Mauigoa first, a move that could have sent the top 10 range into a totally different direction.

It’s not hard to see why the Giants were itching to land Mauigoa. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman led all draft-eligible tackle prospects in pass protection last season.

Mauigoa, who posted an 87.0 PFF pass blocking grade in his third year with Miami, allowed just two sacks and 10 total pressures for a career-high 98.6 pass block efficiency score in his 439 pass blocking snaps.

The only reason why the Giants didn’t grab Mauigoa at No. 5 is that Reese, whom Giants general manager Joe Schoen said was the highest graded non-quarterback on their board, fell to them in what was a surprising development.

That left the Giants holding their breath in the hopes that Mauigoa would make it to pick No. 10, which he did.

Had Mauigoa, who has been training with former Giants offensive lineman Jon Feliciano , not made it to No. 10, there was wide speculation that Big Blue might have plucked Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, who went to the Cowboys at No. 11 at that spot.

Instead, the Giants got themselves their projected starting right guard in a move that vastly improves the offensive line.

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