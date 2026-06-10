NY Giants Mandatory Minicamp Day 3 Live Updates

The New York Giants will put a bow on their three-day mandatory minicamp Wednesday with a shorter practice that head coach John Harbaugh said would be more of a mental workout (translation: walkthrough).

The team will then break after practice for the next seven weeks before reporting to The Greenbriers in West Virginia on July 29 for the start of their first training camp under Harbaugh.

Thus far, Harbaugh has expressed pleasure with what the team has shown not just in the first two days of camp, but throughout the entire spring.

“Effort is high. Attention to detail is high. We got better throughout the mini camp. All the way back to the first day back in the off-season program, we've improved dramatically,” he said following Tuesday’s practice.

“We have a long way to go, but now our arrow is pointing towards training camp. So we'll have more of a mental sweat type of practice tomorrow, and then the guys will be away until training camp. I'm proud of the guys. They’ve done a nice job, and onto the next thing.”

There’s been a lot to like about the team’s first offseason under Harbaugh, starting with the efficiency of the practices.

There has been no wasted time, as the coaches have managed to get in as many quality reps as the time allotment allowed, a key development given that the team is learning new systems that are vastly different from what they worked with under former head coach Brian Daboll.

They have also managed to fold in the rookies and veteran newcomers, mixing most of those players into the first- and second-team offenses and defenses.

The spring hasn’t been perfect as injuries have popped up, but while undrafted free agent cornerback Thaddeus Dixon, receiver Gunner Olszewski, and defensive linemen Roy Robertson-Harris all seem done for 2026 thanks to Achilles injuries, the team is hopeful of getting back some of the other players like receivers Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton, and defensive lineman Sam Roberts, all of whom are recovering from various surgeries.

As the Giants wind down their spring sessions, the assistant coaches will meet the media for the first time to discuss their respective players. Be sure to follow along for updates from the practice and from the media session in our live blog below. The page should refresh automatically; if it doesn’t, refresh it manually.

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