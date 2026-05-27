The Hidden Roster Crack Giving Giants’ Triple-Threat UDFA a Real 53-Man Shot

Jobs are not won or lost during OTAs, as head coaches use these spring sessions to teach new systems, add wrinkles, and evaluate whether they feel they have enough depth to make a go of the upcoming season.

But sometimes there are hidden holes on the team’s depth chart at certain positions, which provide a crack for an undrafted free agent who, if he impresses enough during camp, can find his way onto the initial 53-man roster.

For the New York Giants , the one UDFA who probably has the best chance of making the roster (and who is not a special teams specialist) is running back Damon Bankston.

Bankston, who played his college ball at New Mexico, is the only new addition the team made this year at the running back spot.

Where an opening can be had

New Mexico Lobos running back Damon Bankston speaks to members of the press during a Rate Bowl media day at JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale on Dec. 24, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before getting into Bankston’s chances of making the roster, let’s look at the current state of the running back room.

Tyrone Tracy, Jr. currently sits atop the depth chart, followed by Cam Skattebo and then Devin Singletary.

Skattebo, as is known, is still recovering from a season-ending ankle injury, and while he has expressed optimism in being good to go by Week 1, until he is actually out there running around, any forecasts of his return date need to be taken with a grain of salt.

Patrick Ricard gets counted in this group even though he’s a fullback. That then leaves holdovers Eric Gray and Dante Miller to compete with Bankston for a potential roster spot should the Giants want to keep five.

Where Bankston Has the Edge

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Damon Bankston (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 190 pounds, Bankston spent four seasons at Weber State before finishing his college career last season at New Mexico. In 51 games (24 starts), he has rushed for 2,959 yards on 505 carries (5.9 yards/carry) with 27 touchdowns.

He also has 65 career receptions for 729 yards and four touchdowns and has excelled as a kickoff returner, having run back 16 kickoffs (including two for touchdowns) for an average of 33.3 yards per return.

That’s quite a lot of versatility Bankston (whose first name is pronounced duh MAWN) has to offer. The triple threat he offers as a runner, a receiver out of the backfield, and a return specialist is what the previous coaching staff had hoped one or both of Gray and Miller would develop into.

Looking even further down the road, Singletary is in the final year of his contract. So while keeping five running backs, at least initially (and depending on when Skattebo returns), might seem excessive, Bankston can at least be a practice squad candidate who can fill in if Skattebo isn’t ready to go to start the season.

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