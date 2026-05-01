The New York Giants may have waited a long time to address the interior defensive line after trading away Dexter Lawrence, but they have definitely picked up their pursuit of replacing the All-Pro defensive tackle.

They began by selecting defensive tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis in the sixth round of the draft. They doubled up by grabbing Colorado defensive tackle Anquin Barnes and Wisconsin defensive tackle Ben Barten as undrafted free agents.

They recently added Shelby Harris from the Browns, signing him to a one-year deal. Now they have added an absolute mountain of a man in former Raiders and Texans defensive tackle Leki Fotu, as their other free agent acquisition.

Let's take a look at the good, the great, and the ugly of the Giants newest signee.

The Good: Raw Physical Size and Power

The Good of new #NYGiants defensive tackle Leki Fotu is his size and power. When he gets moving forward, he's tough! pic.twitter.com/B3DcG9iWgC — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) April 30, 2026

Leki Fotu is one of those guys that you want to be the first one to get off the bus. At 6-foot-5" and over 330 pounds, he might give Giants fans memories of their recently departed defensive tackle.

Fotu has natural leverage and functional strength that comes with being such a massive, burly man. He cannot be moved by a single blocker, and his ability to clog A-gaps makes it easier for the linebackers behind him to operate without obstruction.

Because he's able to use his hands, lock onto a blocker, and push him back, you have to account for him with a double team, which frees up another defender.

When he's at his best, he can use his length to extend his arms and detach from a blocker. He then uses his massive wingspan to reach out and grab backs or quarterbacks if they try to run by him.

The Great: Hand Fighting and Motor

The Great of new #NYGiants defensive tackle Leki Fotu is his ability to chase at his size. It truly is impressive to watch. pic.twitter.com/SLoB3b1CFN — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) April 30, 2026

Fotu is surprisingly good at using his hands to fight off would-be blockers. He knows how to chop wrists, swipe off arms, and even grab wrists and elbows to control blockers.

He doesn't just lean his body forward and lay on blockers; he uses his hands to fight off his opponent. He has a heavy club and rip that he can use to dislodge from blockers.

For a nose tackle his size, you don't often see him just sitting movementless inside an A-gap. He will chase the ball at a surprising rate and not allow for the cutback because of his presence.

His motor isn't one that transitions as a pass rusher, but as a person who chases the ball in pursuit, it works extremely well. It's impressive to watch such a giant man chase after the ball carrier.

The Ugly: Lateral Agility and Pass Rush Ability

The Ugly of new #NYGiants defensive tackle Leki Fotu is his lateral burst to get off blocks consistently and make tackles or pursue the quarterback as a pass rusher. pic.twitter.com/nWpRp5PWLQ — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) April 30, 2026

It is more surprising when a man Fotu's size can actually be a legitimate pass rusher, so the fact that he is not the greatest in that area is not a big deal, it is more than likely he was not signed for his pass rushing prowess.

The part that can be very concerning is his lack of lateral agility. He has a high center of gravity, which makes it harder to move laterally because he has to sink his hips to explode left to right.

That means that if he doesn't get an initial pop off the line of scrimmage (getting the blocker going backwards), it is hard for him to get off of a block and make a tackle.

If he can't utilize his long reach to reach out and grab a runner, there is a good chance that he is not going to be able to detach and explode that way.

Coach's Corner

This is another move that satisfies the Giants' need to address run defense. Fotu is not going to be a guy who adds much as a pass rusher like Shelby Harris, but what the combination of he and Harris could be is a defender that makes it extremely hard to operate between the guards when both of them are on the field.

Is there a plan for an interior pass rusher? It seems like that guy might already be on the Giants roster.

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