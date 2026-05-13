Giants to Face Toughest Opponent Yet in Explosive Texans Offense, Top-ranked Defense

For just the seventh time in NFL history, the New York Giants will face off against the Houston Texans in the 2026 season.

The Texans come into the season as a formidable AFC contender after a strong 12-5 campaign.

Under the steady leadership of head coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans have maintained continuity in their coaching ranks. Defensive coordinator Matt Burke is entering his fourth season, and offensive coordinator Nick Caley is returning for his second.

The Texans are also anticipating the return of wide receiver Tank Dell, who missed the entire 2025 season due to a leg injury. His reintegration into an offense led by quarterback C.J. Stroud would make the Texans one of the most explosive units the Giants will face this year.

Series History

The Giants and Texans have met only six times, and the Texans have met the Giants only since Houston’s founding. Big Blue leads the all-time series 5-1 and currently holds a five-game winning streak against Houston after losing to Houston in their 2002 inaugural meeting. The Giants also hold a 3-0 home record against Houston.

Fun fact: The Giants, one of the NFL’s oldest franchises, were the first-ever team the upstart Texans played against, that game taking place on August 5, 2002. The Giants beat the Texans 34-17 in that game.

Last five meetings:

11/13/22: Giants 24, Texans 16

9/23/18: Giants 27, Texans 22

9/21/14: Giants 30, Texans 17

10/10/10: Giants 28, Texans 10

11/5/06: Giants 14, Texans 10

Key Additions

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller at Huntington Bank Field | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

OL Wyatt Teller

A major splash in free agency, Teller brings veteran nastiness to the Texans’ interior offensive line, which was much-needed this offseason.

While he is transitioning to left guard after years on the right side, his presence is designed to provide Stroud with a cleaner pocket and boost a rushing attack that looks to take the next step in 2026.

OT Braden Smith

The Texans doubled down on offensive line stability by snagging the veteran tackle from the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts.

Smith’s experience as a high-level starter ensures that the edges remain secure, giving the Texans one of the more veteran-heavy and reliable bookend sets in the AFC.

DB Reed Blankenship

Signed to a multi-year deal in March, Blankenship adds a ball-hawking element to the secondary. His ability to play physically in the secondary allows the defense to be more aggressive with the front seven, knowing he has a reliable safety over the top.

DE Logan Hall

Hall joined Houston after four seasons in Tampa Bay. He adds versatile depth to a defensive line that prides itself on a heavy rotation.

The owner of 10.0 career sacks, Hall has been deployed at times inside on passing downs, a wrinkle that gives Houston a dynamic pass-rush look capable of disrupting the Giants’ offensive timing.

RB David Montgomery

The Texans needed a spark in the running game after relying heavily on rookie Woody Marks last season.

Adding Montgomery gives the Texans someone who can be the “thunder” to Mark’s “lightning.”

Key Losses

Houston Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

DT Tim Settle

Settle signed a three-year contract with the Washington Commanders, so the Giants won’t avoid him this year. However, the Texans replaced him with second-round pick Kayden McDonald, who is viewed as one of the best 2026 rookies at the defensive tackle position.

LB Christian Harris

Harris was a third-round pick by the Texans in 2022 and was promising at the start of his career. While a 2024 injury limited him to three games, and he hasn’t been the same player since, losing him in free agency to the Atlanta Falcons will hurt Houston’s depth.

WR Christian Kirk

Kirk had two touchdowns in the playoffs last season for the Texans, but the team should have Tank Dell back, filling in the void in the slot.

CB Myles Bryant

Losing Bryant takes away some of the depth for the Texans’ secondary, but they should be able to replace them with players like USC defensive back Kamari Ramsey.

P Tommy Townsend

Townsend was one of the best punters during his two-year tenure with the Texans. Now he is set to play with the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans.

Key Matchup to Watch

Giants Offensive Line vs. Danielle Hunter & Will Anderson Jr.

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) after his sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This matchup might just be one of the hardest the Giants' offensive line is going to face all season.

Danielle Hunter is coming off a monstrous 15-sack season in 2025, and Will Anderson Jr, who already has 30 sacks over his three-year career. Together, they represent arguably the most balanced and terrifying edge-rushing duo in the NFL.

While Anderson provides relentless power and a high motor that wears down tackles over four quarters, Hunter remains one of the league’s most elite pure speed-to-power technicians.

For the Giants to have any chance of moving the ball, their tackles must be able to hold firm when going 1-on-1 with Hunter and Anderson. If New York is forced to keep a tight end or running back in to chip-block on every snap, it effectively removes a playmaker from the passing progression, playing right into the defense’s hands.

Burke often stunts these two defenders to the same side or loops them inside against the Giants’ interior guards.

If the Giants’ communication isn’t flawless, Hunter and Anderson will pin their ears back, making it a very long, uncomfortable afternoon for the New York passing game. Success for the Giants won’t be measured by stopping this duo, but by merely containing the chaos enough to let a quick-game rhythm develop.

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