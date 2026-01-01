NY Giants Would Be Sitting Pretty if They Had Only Done This in 2025

It’s been a miserable season for the New York Giants , who are currently in a neck-and-neck race with the Las Vegas Raiders as the worst team record-wise in football.

But unlike the Raiders, who the Giants just beat last week, the Giants have a slightly better roster that, for a lucky bounce here and a catch instead of a drop there, might have had a better record than the 3-13 mark Big Blue currently has.

In a fun exercise, Bryan Knowles of FTN Fantasy Football presented an alternate universe type of scenario, which revised the won-loss records of every NFL team’s one-score games had they had the opposite result.

Meanwhile, in a universe not too far from our own, here are the current NFL standings if every single one-score game had the opposite result. pic.twitter.com/bCdZUrQPX2 — Bryan Knowles (@BryKno) December 31, 2025

The Giants, in this alternate universe, would have had a much more respectable 9-7 record. Instead of the fan base and media talking about the draft, the discussion would focus on preparing for the postseason, as the Giants would hold the third seed in the NFC.

"Beast of the East"

In addition to this alternate universe having the Giants in the postseason hunt, the NFC East champion Eagles, who the Giants beat back in Week 6, would be sitting at 6-10 and 15th out of 16 teams, just one spot below the Cowboys, who would be at 6-9-1

In fact, the Giants would, in this alternate universe, have the best record of the four NFC East teams, finishing just above the Commanders, who would have an 8-8 mark and would be at No. 8 in the NFC playoff race.

Some of the real-time teams that are headed for the postseason would still be playoff-bound in this alternate scenario, such as the Rams at 12-4, the Packers at 10-5-1 and the Seahawks at 10-6. Those are teams that, for the most part, dominated their opponents this season.

Alas, the reality is that the Giants are heading home after they host the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, and are entering what will be a long and interesting offseason that will see a new coaching staff come in, a few new faces, some player departures, and who knows what else.

Maybe this time next year, in real-time, the Giants will indeed have a postseason berth locked up, or at the very least, be in the mix for one.

Giants fans can only hope that is the case.

