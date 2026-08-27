Former Giants Running Back Rashad Jennings Makes Bold Prediction for OBJ

Head coach John Harbaugh has restored faith in the New York Giants fan base and among Big Blue alums, but one should not confuse optimism with fantasy, as retired running back Rashad Jennings has.

Jennings, who had a short stint with the Giants, recently took to social media and made an unbelievably bold prediction about veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is trying to make the Giants’ 53-man roster.

"OBJ will have 1k receiving (yards)," Jennings proclaimed.

Nostalgia is very real, but unfortunately, time travel is not. Before Calvin Austin III suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice, people were still debating Beckham's chances to make the 53-man roster . He should have a clear pathway to the team now, but reclaiming Meadowlands stardom will be quite difficult.

The two-time Second-Team All-Pro and 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year is behind Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton and Darnell Mooney on the Giants' unofficial depth chart, and rookie Malachi Fields could command a decent target share as the season progresses. Potential slot receiver option Braxton Berrios could take some snaps, too.

Simply put, Beckham has a steep mountain to climb to get a consistent workload, never mind one that will enable him to record 1,000 receiving yards. Jennings had a front-row seat to the peak of OBJ Mania, but he must acknowledge the passage of time and the erosion of this man's body.

What does Beckham Jr. still have to give?

Aug 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) walks off the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Beckham has shown flashes of his old self at training camp -- snagging one-handed catches and displaying some nifty footwork -- there are still hurdles in his pursuit of redemption. He is 33 years old, has endured multiple serious lower-body injuries in his career, and did not play a single snap last season.

We all must temper our expectations. Given the uncertainty surrounding New York's supplemental pass-catching group, Beckham could earn a fair amount of opportunities in 2026. He could also make an impact at various points in the campaign and help the younger receivers find their way.

But he is not going to reach the century mark. He has not done so since 2019. Rashad Jennings believes in his former teammate and vividly remembers what the 2014 first-round draft pick accomplished in his first three years in the NFL. This is false hope, however.

The Giants do not need Odell Beckham Jr. to flirt with 1,000 yards for this reunion to be successful , and neither should the fans. Heck, 500 yards would more than suffice.

This is not a continuation of his first run with the franchise. It is a chance to end things on a better note and help the Giants return to relevance.

That is a lofty goal all on its own. No hyperbole necessary.

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