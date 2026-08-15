Odell Beckham Jr. Still Has to Prove He Belongs on This Giants Roster

Odell Beckham Jr. is doing everything within his power to earn a roster spot with the New York Giants .

Beckham, who only caught two of three pass targets in the Giants’ 13-10 preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings, was getting open. He got a warm ovation from the sparsely attended MetLife Stadium crowd and basically did everything asked of him, even run-blocking when required.

“I thought he looked pretty good,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “Made a couple catches, you know? Did some things, some things he could've done better–he'll be the guy, first guy to tell you that. But he looks solid.”

“I feel good being out there,” Beckham said after the game. “I feel, you know, when you see the tape or at practice, I'm getting open. But at the end of the day, a receiver always talks about this as a most selfless position on the field.

“You, you wait around all game for everybody to do their job just for five opportunities maybe. So when they do come their way, you gotta make the most of them. And, today it was light.”

Despite looking solid, Beckham has no assurances of making the Giants’ 53-man roster.

He’s been mainly running with the second- and third-team offense. While he does manage to get open in practice, he isn’t exactly a frequent target of quarterback Jaxson Dart, who seems to have a stronger bond with rookie Malachi Fields and tight end Isaiah Likely.

Also working against Beckham is the fact that he doesn’t give the Giants anything on special teams, which, if he’s going to make a case for a spot as a fourth or fifth receiver, will almost definitely need to be a requirement.

But Beckham, despite having the odds stacked against him, is fighting until there is no more fight to be had, and that has Harbaugh smiling.

" I love what he's doing, what he's fighting for,” he said. “I don't know how it's gonna turn out. But to see his fight, his determination, his humility. He had his son in camp the other day; he's doing it for his son. Just as a friend, that makes me really proud.”

Beckham, whose one-year contract offers no guarantees, is just going to keep on working and trying to be the best teammate and receiver he can be, and let the chips fall where they may.

“We'll see what happens,” he said quietly.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.