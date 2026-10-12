NFL Insider Dishes on Giants’ Potential Trade Activity as Deadline Approaches

So far, the NFL has seen a smattering of significant in-season trades. Among the most notable: the New York Giants acquiring quarterback J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings, the Baltimore Ravens getting center Cam Jurgens from the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Houston Texans landing receiver Marvin Harrison from the Arizona Cardinals.

But according to one NFL insider, what’s happened so far could be just the tip of the iceberg.

“I don’t think the trade market heats up for another two weeks,” Jordan Schultz said in an interview with the Locked On Giants podcast, dropping Monday evening.

“I do think it will be a very active deadline. I think most teams right now still feel like they have a great shot at making the playoffs. By the deadline, I think that number might dwindle. There’s still a lot of teams that wanna be buyers.”

The Giants, who have been aggressive in fine-tuning their roster via free-agent signings and the McCarthy trade, the latter made after the team lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart for the season to a torn ACL, may not be finished, according to Schultz.

Rumors continue to swirl that the team could look to move outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is currently playing out the option year of his rookie deal, via trade.

Schultz reported in the offseason that the New Orleans Saints had interest in Thibodeaux before pivoting to Tyree Wilson of the Raiders, presumably because the Giants’ asking price for their 2022 first-round pick was too high at the time.

But with Thibodeaux off to a sluggish start this season, even with more opportunities after Brian Burns’ season-ending knee injury, plus the rapid growth of rookie Arvell Reese and second-year man Abdul Carter, Schultz thinks the Giants could still move Thibodeaux via trade.

“I think there’d be a market,” Schultz said regarding Thibodeaux. “It’s interesting to me how most teams value mid-round picks at a very high premium. Most teams hate to give up picks anyway, but mid-round picks are of extra value — those third, fourth and fifth picks teams hate to give up.

“I think for Thibodeaux, that’s what it would be at this point. You know, he’s still a young player. It would either be an injury, a team that has an injured rusher, or the Giants just saying, ‘We wanna cut ties because we’re four and a half years into this thing and we, you know, don’t feel that he’s part of the future here.’

“I don’t know the answer to that just yet. I think there’ll be more clarity in the next couple of weeks,” he added.

If the Giants were to move Thibodeaux, their cap savings would come to approximately $867,705 for every week he is not on the roster. There would be no dead money involved in the trade either since he is in his contract’s option year.

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