How Harbaugh's Special Teams Overhaul Is Reshaping the Giants

Like the rest of the team last season, the New York Giants' special teams units had their ups and downs, making it a big target for head coach John Harbaugh, a former special teams coordinator, to address.

Sure enough, under Harbaugh’s direction, the team gave its special teams unit a complete makeover from top to bottom, starting with the kicking battery and continuing with the addition of several potential core members of the various units.

"It's been fun to watch over the last couple of weeks and just watching the progress that's been made from Week 1 to Week 2 of the preseason," said Giants assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Chris Horton.

"These guys are trying to do everything right from an execution standpoint, from a fundamental standpoint, from a technique standpoint. And when it's not right, we go back into the meeting room, and we do our best to get it right for the next day."

The Giants still have two and a half weeks to perfect their special teams process before the regular season begins. Their new additions should make the preparation easier.

Jordan Stout Brings a Big Leg to the Punting Game

Punter Jordan Stout | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All-Pro Jordan Stout averaged an NFL-leading 44.8 net average punt yards last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and pinned 26 punts inside the 20-yard line, which ranked in the top half of the league.

He launched the ball out of bounds more than one would like (seven times), but this free agency signing can change drives. New York has long had a habit of sabotaging itself with disastrous mistakes, including giving opponents advantageous field positioning. Stout can correct that.

Dominic Zvada's Development Has Impressed

New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Undrafted rookie kicker Dominic Zvada can also solve a massive special teams issue for the Giants.

Missed field goals and extra points have doomed New York a frustrating amount. The 2024 All-American dazzled in his first year with Michigan, and he is doing the same with the Giants to this point.

Horton is impressed. "It's been tremendous," he remarked. "You just think about when (Zvada) first got here, where he started, how he developed.

"Just working with (punter) Jordan (Stout), just making sure the ball placement.... Because the operation is very important to having a successful kick. But for him, he's done a good job. He's done everything we've asked."

The 22-year-old has shown off his big leg in training camp and converted on 43- and 32-yard field goals in last weekend's 26-3 preseason win versus the Miami Dolphins. He remains in a position battle with lefty Ben Sauls.

The Return Game Remains a Work in Progress

The Giants are still ironing out their return situation, which got a bit murkier following Calvin Austin III's season-ending knee injury . Braxton Berrios boasts plenty of experience as a returner, but above all, he is fundamentally sound.

"In the return game, it starts with just fielding the ball, right? That's the most important thing," Horton said.

"He's a clean catcher. That's first and foremost. And anything we get after that is a plus. He can still run. He can still make guys miss. We've seen that in the preseason games."

Horton believes several players can step into the punt returner role this season. Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. has interestingly received some opportunities in that spot. This job could allow him to remain effective amid a crowded backfield and his iffy preseason play .

"You just see a guy that he's got the want to, he's got the right attitude, and he wants to go out there and he wants to do whatever he's got to do to help the team," Horton commented.

Regardless of who is filling in during a given week, the Giants are obviously invested in special teams. How could they not be, given that head coach John Harbaugh is a former special teams coordinator?

"I mean, we're talking about our head coach, right?" Horton said. "I think no one understands the importance of special teams more than our head coach. So, I'm very appreciative of that, for sure."

With Harbaugh and Horton leading the way in guiding the unit’s taking shape, special teams looks like a strength rather than a liability heading into the regular season.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.