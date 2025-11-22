Giants Activate RB Eric Gray from IR and Other Week 12 Roster Moves
The New York Giants have set their Week 12 roster ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff in Detroit.
As expected, the Giants activated running back Eric Gray from the PUP list. Gray had been on PUP since the start of training camp with a knee injury and had sort of been a forgotten man since the emergence of rookie Cam Skattebo to round out a group that also included veterans Tyrone Tracy, Jr., and Devin Singletary.
However, with Skattebo suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants have been running with just two running backs since, a risky proposition that fortunately didn’t come back to bite them.
Gray, who fills the roster spot that opened when the team waived outside linebacker Tomon Fox earlier in the week (Fox was re-signed back to the Giants’ practice squad), was selected by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2023 draft out of Oklahoma.
He’s appeared in 30 games and has 31 rushing attempts for 79 yards and no touchdowns on the ground, and 16 receptions for 104 receiving yards.
Gray also served as a return specialist, logging seven punt returns for 28 yards in his rookie campaign (he did not have any punt returns last season), and 25 kickoff returns for 612 yards over his two seasons in the league thus far.
The Giants also elevated linebacker Swayze Bozeman and receiver Dalen Cambre from the practice squad.
This will be the third elevation for Bozeman, who was elevated twice earlier in the year (Weeks 2 and 3) before being signed to the 53-man roster in Week 5. Bozeman has logged just one assisted tackle on defense and two assisted tackles on special teams so far this season
This is the second elevation for Cambre, who was instrumental on special teams last week, posting two tackles (one solo). He did not get any snaps with the offense in the team’s 27-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
In other news, the Giants announced that outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) and tight end Thomas Fidone II, two of the four players who were declared out of this week’s game on Friday, did not make the trip with the team to Detroit.
Fidone was placed on IR, thereby opening another roster spot for the team next week should they wish to sign Bozeman back to the 53-man roster or activate offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu off IR.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart (concussion) and cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), who were also declared out on Friday, did make the trip with the team.
