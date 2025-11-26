Giants Add Former Chargers Cornerback to Practice Squad

The New York Giants have signed cornerback Myles Purchase to their practice squad.

Purchase was initially signed as an undrafted free agent earlier this year by the Los Angeles Chargers. The 5-foot-9, 203-pounder landed on the Chargers' practice squad after failing to make their 53-man roster out of training camp.

He then bounced back and forth between the practice squad and waivers, the most recent cycle ending on November 4, when the Chargers dropped him for what would be the final time.

Purchase played his college ball at Iowa State, appearing in 52 games and registering 145 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and 26 pass breakups. He also returned six kickoffs for 104 yards over his four-year college career.

Purchase’s signing raises questions about the statuses of Paulson Adebo (knee) and Deonte Banks (hip), both of whom missed last weekend’s game against the Lions. Adebo has now missed five straight games due to the injury he suffered in a Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos.

He was on track to return two weeks ago after making it through the week of practice on a limited basis and landing with a questionable injury designation. Still, he was a last-minute scratch after experiencing discomfort in his knee during pregame warmups.

Banks, who is in the midst of yet another disappointing season after not only losing his starting job to Cor’Dale Flott but also his spot in a rotation with Flott, first popped up on the injury report last week.

He was able to participate in the Wednesday and Thursday practices on a limited basis before being sidelined for the Friday practice and ultimately declared out on gameday.

In addition to Adebo and Banks, cornerback Nic Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury, which landed him on the team’s injury report last Thursday, but he was able to play in last week’s game.

The Giants return to the practice field on Wednesday in what's likely to be a walkthrough. Their first injury report not due until Thursday given that they play Monday night up in Foxborough. New York will practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday prior to their departure up north.

