The New York Giants , who currently hold the top spot in the waiver wire order, have been awarded the contract of linebacker Caleb Murphy off waivers from the New England Patriots, a move likely aimed at boosting the special teams depth.

The Giants got a chance to see Murphy twice this season, once in Week 4 when he was with the Los Angeles Chargers and again in Week 13 when he was with the New England Patriots. In those two games, Murphy recorded four tackles, one quarterback hit, and half a sack on defense.

This season, Murphy has appeared in 11 games and has a half sack, 14 tackles, and one quarterback hit.

The 6-foot-3, 254-pound Murphy played his college ball at Ferris State from 2020 to 2022. He originally signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

After spending two seasons with Tennessee, he joined the Chargers for the 2024 season, where he was on their practice squad. In six games, he posted a half sack and 12 tackles.

Murphy was waived by the Chargers on October 18 and landed with the Patriots’ 53-man roster two days later, where he stayed until Tuesday, when he was waived.

Murphy played just 79 special teams snaps for the Patriots and just three on defense. Overall, he’s played 197 special teams snaps this season, the highest total of his career.

Giants drop kicker Younghoe Koo

To make room for Murphy on the 53-man roster, the Giants waived kicker Younghoe Koo.

Koo, whom the Giants initially signed to their practice squad after losing Graham Gano to IR for the second time this season, appeared in five games for the Giants, converting four of six field goal attempts, two of which he missed in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders, and 11 of 12 XPTs.

Koo also famously whiffed on a field goal attempt int he team's Week 13 loss to the New England Patriots on national television, the play resulting in punter/holder Jamie Gillan suffering a knee injury that kept him out of last week's game against the Commanders.

With Koo no longer part of the roster, the Giants will likely turn to Ben Sauls, whom they signed to the practice squad on November 11 following word of Gano's neck injury last month.

Sauls, who had been on the Steelers’ practice squad, made 122 of 124 extra points (98.2%) and 52 of 64 field-goal attempts (81.2%) with the University of Pittsburgh.

Barring any newcomers added to the team, Sauls will become the Giants' fifth place-kicker this season, joining Gano, Gillan (who kicked on an emergency basis for Gano back in Week 3), Jude McAtamney, and Koo.

Evan Neal's 21-day Window Opened

In a surprising move, the Giants opened the 21-day window on offensive lineman Evan Neal, who has been on IR. Neal has not played a single snap all season before landing on IR, having failed to earn playing time at guard, and was thought to be finished as a Giant when he was placed on IR.

However, his designation to return, which could mean there is an injury to an offensive lineman that's not yet known, or with three weeks to go in the season, regardless, it's just an opportunity for Neal to get some practice reps in since he doesn't count against the 53-man roster until he's activated.

Lastly, the Giants signed cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse to the practice squad.

