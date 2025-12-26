Giants Declare Andrew Thomas, Four Others Out for Week 17 Game at Raiders

The New York Giants have declared five players out of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Of the five, two — receiver Beaux Collins (neck/concussion) and offensive lineman Evan Neal (neck) — are still in their 21-day windows after being designated to return from IR.

The other three declared out include left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (neck/concussion), and safety Tyler Nubin (neck).

With Thomas declared out, it bears watching if the team shuts him down by Saturday’s 4 p.m. roster deadline. Rookie Marcus Mbow will get the start in Thomas’s place.

“Yeah, he's had a couple starts already, and he's done a really nice job,” interim head coach Mike Kafka said of Mbow.

“Just stepping in, he's always dialed into his opportunities and the game plan. So, I expect nothing different if he has to step up.”

Interestingly, Kafka said that although Mbow has worked mostly at tackle, he has some ability to expand his versatility.

“Yeah, I think the vision for him was always to be a tackle, but he has the athletic ability to kind of do both,” Kafka said. “And he's done both for us, just throughout training camp and OTAs and stuff, and working it. So, I think the vision was always for tackle, though.”

As for the rest of the Giants’ injury report, center John Michael Schmitz (finger) is listed as doubtful, and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (knee) and defensive lineman Rakeem Nuez-Roches (ankle/toe) were listed as questionable.

Barring any setbacks between now and Sunday, Flott is believed to be trending toward playing, even if it’s in a rotational situation with Deonte Banks and/or Korie Black.

Tight end Theo Johnson was added to the team’s injury report on Friday, listed with an illness. He didn’t practice on Friday, but he also didn't receive an injury designation, so he should be good to go again, barring any setback.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are reportedly shutting down defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) for the rest of the season, according to FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer . The Raiders’ game statuses will be available later today.

New York Giants Game Statuses

Out

WR Beaux Collins (neck/concussion)*

DL D.J. Davidson ((neck/concussion)

OL Evan Neal (neck)*

S Tyler Nubin (neck)

LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

Doubtful

C John Michael Schmitz (finger)

Questionable

CB Cor’Dale Flott (knee)

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (questionable)

OL Joshua Ezeudu (calf)*

Las Vegas Raiders Game Statuses

Check back later for the Raiders statuses.

Be sure to follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Have a question for Saturday morning mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage