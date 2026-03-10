Giants Re-sign Cornerback Art Green, Outside Linebacker Caleb Murphy for Depth

The New York Giants continued spending on the second day of the legal negotiating window ahead of free agency, putting more focus on retaining their own.

The Giants, who earlier in the day re-signed inside linebacker Micah McFadden, reached a new agreement with cornerback Art Green and with outside linebacker Caleb Murphy .

Green, an exclusive rights free agent, is a big, physical corner who has been a key special teams player for Big Blue over the last two seasons. He’s appeared in 20 games and has 18 tackles.

Last year, despite spending five weeks on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, Green still finished second on the Giants in special teams tackles with 11, behind team leader Dane Belton’s 20, who had signed with the Jets in free agency.

The team’s best gunner when healthy, Green also contributed on kickoffs. However when it came to playing cornerback, Green, despite having the measurables, did not show the quicks and loose-hipped agility that the position requires.

OLB Caleb Murphy, formerly with the Los Angeles Chargers | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Murphy, who had been a restricted free agent, did not receive a tender at the original right of first refusal, but the Giants signed him to a more cap-friendly deal.

The 6-foot-3, 254-pound linebacker spent part of the 2025 season with the Chargers practice squad, but was on the 53-man roster for the Week 4 game against the Giants. In that game, Murphy finished with two assisted tackles and a half sack and one quarterback hit.

The Chargers later waived him and Murphy wound up with the Patriots before landing with the Giants. The former Ferris State defender, who was an undrafted free agent in 2023, did not play any snaps for the Giants defense.

Despite his lack of live reps for the Giants, Murphy appears to be poised to take on the reserve outside linebacker role previously held by another undrafted free agent outside linebacker, Tomon Fox of North Carolina, who has been with the Giants for the last four seasons.

Lastly, the Giants have waived defensive back Anthony Johnson, according to the league’s transaction report. Johnson had been with the Giants since 2024. He failed his training camp physical at the start of the 2025 summer camp and landed on the PUP list, where he spent all of last season.