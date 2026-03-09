Instant Grade: Giants Signing Veteran P Jordan Stout Offers a Much-needed Upgrade

The New York Giants made a hefty investment in former Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout , who last season was not only named first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career but also named to his first Pro Bowl.

Stout’s arrival, one that is reportedly a three-year contract worth $12 million , makes him the league’s highest-paid punter thanks to an APY of $4 million per season. It also spells the end of Jamie Gillan’s four-year stint with the Giants, but more on that in a moment.

More importantly, Stout’s arrival offers a significant upgrade at a position that, for a while now, has flown under the radar as a weakness.

In 2025, Gillan, who was active for 16 games and who punted 55 times (he also had 40 kickoffs), placed 28.8% of his punts inside the 20, 29th in the league, per the Locked On Giants podcast .

He also posted a 36.9 net average, which was 30th in the league, and the opponents’ average starting field position off a punt was -27.8, which was 31st in the league.

By contrast, Stout of the Ravens averaged 44.9 net yards last season, first in the league.

He placed 45.3% of his punts inside the 20-yard line, which was seventh in the NFL, and the Ravens' punt coverage unit held opponents’ starting field position off punts to -22.5, which was ninth in the league.

Yes, the punter is 1/11 of the special teams unit, but is it fair to say that the signing of Stout represents an upgrade? We’d say so.

What about the money?

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan's production slipped last season due to inconsistencies in his kicking. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

As for the money, Gillan, whose three-year extension was signed in 2025, averaged $2.66 million per season. The signing of Stout represents a $1.5 million per year increase in the position, but given the two punters’ track records, that would appear to be a bargain.

And although Gillan is owed $800,000 in guaranteed money for 2026, the Giants will still recognize a nice cap savings once all the transactions are processed. New York will save $1.171 million while taking a $2.133 million dead money hit, assuming Gillan is processed as a pre-June 1 cut.

That might not sound like much, but again, given that Stout is going to average $1.5 million APY, the exchange of punters is not a huge blow to the Giants' cap.

Grade: A