Giants Receiver Poached from Practice Squad
The New York Giants have lost wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who was signed off their practice squad by the Denver Broncos on Wednesday.
Humphrey appeared in three games for the Giants this season, catching four out of eight pass targets for 55 yards.
But once his three allotted elevations were used up, rather than be signed to the 53-man roster, he was left on the practice squad, while former Falcons receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, signed to the practice squad a few weeks ago, got the call the last two weeks.
The odd thing about the whole scenario is that McCloud, who was with former Giants head coach in Buffalo earlier in his career, was only targeted once in the two games he’s played thus far for the Giants, catching his lone pass target for five yards, despite appearing in 55% of the Giants’ offensive snaps.
With Mike Kafka taking over as interim head coach after Daboll's dismissal, it remains to be seen whether McCloud gets another elevation or if the Giants go in a different direction.
Humphrey, meanwhile, returns to the Broncos, for whom he played during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Humphrey had a career high of 31 receptions for the Broncos last season.
A seven-year veteran, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Humphrey, spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Broncos. He had a career-best 31 receptions for 293 yards for Denver last season.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.