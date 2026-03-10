Giants Release Punter Jamie Gillan

The New York Giants have parted ways with punter Jamie Gillan, a move that was expected given the team having agreed to terms with former Ravens punter Jordan Stout on Monday, the first day of the league's two-day negotiating window.

Gillan was in the midst of a three-year, $8 million contract extension signed with the Giants last offseason and was set to count for $3.304 million against the 2026 salary cap.

With his release, the Giants will save $1.171 million and take a $2.133 million dead-money charge, with $800,000 of that dead money guaranteed to Gillan in 2026.

The Giants’ decision to upgrade at punter came as no surprise, as Gillan, despite some injury issues the last two seasons, has been mostly inconsistent. He particularly struggled with pooch punting, which led to the Giants rarely winning the field-position battle on punts.

Gillan finished 30th in the league last season with a 36.9 net yards average, 29th in punts placed inside the 20-yard line, and the Giants' opponents’ starting field position off a punt was -27.8, which was 31st in the league.

Gillan, who was also the holder on palace kicks, also partook in kickoffs last season, having kicked off 40 times. He had one attempted XPT, which he failed to convert.

In four seasons with the Giants, the left-footed Gillan averaged 45.5 yards per point and 40.5 net yards. He also had 19 touchbacks and 105 total punts inside the 20-yard line (37.5%), and one blocked punt.

His best season was 2022, when he averaged 46.8 yards per punt and 40 net yards per punt, while hitting 9 touchbacks (12.2%). He executed 45 total kickoffs for the Giants with seven career touchbacks and an average of 56 yards per kickoff.

Before coming to the Giants, Gillan had spent three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, with whom he began his NFL career in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Nicknamed "The Scottish Hammer" due to his Scottish roots and his booming left leg, Gillan

also had a brief stint on the Buffalo Bills practice squad in 2021 where current general manager Joe Schoen and former head coch Brian Daboll were prior to moving to the Giants. G

illan did not get called up for any games that season.