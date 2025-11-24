Giants Swap International Pathway Program Players on Practice Squad

The New York Giants have dropped kicker Jude McAtamney, who had an International Pathway Program (IPP) practice squad exemption, and replaced him with tight end Maxamilian Mang, who now gets the IPP exemption.

McAtameny, who played two years of college ball for Rutgers, has been with the Giants since last season.

This year, during Graham Gano’s first stint on IR, McAtamey appeared in four games but missed three extra point attempts over two weeks, leading to his removal from the 53-man roster before landing back on the practice squad.

He finished his two-year stint with the Giants, having appeared in five games and converting all three of his field goal attempts, none of which were longer than 39 yards. McAtamney was also 10-of-13 on PAT attempts.

The Giants, who have since signed Younghoe Koo to replace Gano, who is once again on injured reserve, added kicker Ben Sauls to the practice squad a few weeks ago. That, combined with McAtamney’s struggles, all likely led to his release.

Mang, 6-foot-6 and 263 pounds, hails from Potsdam, Germany. He played his college football at Syracuse, where he was primarily a blocking tight end over his 63-game stint. Mang caught nine passes for 60 yards and one touchdown over that span.

Mang entered the NFL this year as an undrafted free agent signed by the Colts and was signed to their practice squad after the conclusion of training camp.

The Colts released Mang last week, making him a free agent.

