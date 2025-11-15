Giants' Week 11 Roster Moves: Two PS Elevations, One Signing
The New York Giants’ latest roster moves ahead of their Week 11 tilt with the Green Bay Packers come as little surprise.
The Giants placed offensive lineman Evan Neal on season-ending injured reserve with a hamstring issue, as expected.
They signed kicker Younghoe Koo to fill the roster opening. Koo made his Giants debut last week against the Bears after being elevated from the practice squad. He converted his lone field goal attempt and both of his PATs.
Neal, the team’s first-round pick in 2022 and the seventh overall pick in that year’s draft, has simply fallen out of favor with the coaching staff.
Neal had been inactive for nine of the 10 games played so far this season, and in the one game he was active (vs. the 49ers), he did not take a single snap.
The Giants had tried to convert him from tackle to guard this past summer, but the attempt was unsuccessful as Neal didn’t show enough in the preseason–partly a result of injuries–to beat out veteran Greg Van Roten for the starting right guard spot.
There was reportedly little interest from teams around the league at the trade deadline, and so the Giants carried Neal and his $7.811 million cap hit with seemingly zero intention of using him either on offense or special teams.
Neal is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this year, the Giants having declined the option year on his rookie contract.
The Giants also elevated defensive lineman Elijah Chatman and receiver Dalen Cambre from the practice squad. They lost defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, who had played for the Giants earlier in the season, to the Atlanta Falcons, who signed him to their 53-man roster.
About the Practice Squad Elevations
Chatman gets the promotion from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, given that Chauncey Golston (neck) and Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe) are not going to be active Sunday when the team hosts the Green Bay Packers.
This is the first elevation this season for Chatman, who was on the 53-man roster all of last season after making the roster as an undrafted free agent.
Cambre, who was with the Giants in training camp this summer, gets the call with Darius Slayton (hamstring) having been declared out of Sunday’s game.
This is the first of three elevations for Cambre, who was selected for elevation ahead of by the practice squad call-up the last two weeks.
With Slayton sidelined, the Giants' receivers will be Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt/Cambre, and Gunner Olszewski.
The Giants will once again forego adding another running back to their thin corps, which consists of Tyrone Tracy, Jr., and Devin Singletary.
The Giants and Packers kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium. The game will be broadcast locally on FOX.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.