Najee Harris Is Ready to Answer Every Question About His Comeback

All running back Najee Harris wanted was another opportunity to show the NFL that he still has something to give to a team.

He’s getting that chance with the New York Giants , and the veteran running back sees his newly minted union with Big Blue as the ideal fit.

“I think the style of play that they’re heading towards is the style of play that aligns with me,” Harris said on Tuesday. “(Head coach John) Harbaugh coming from the AFC North, me playing against him a lot of times. I know the type of style of football he wants.

“And, I think that we align with each other on what type of football we want to play. So I think that just coming here is a good opportunity. And I’m just willing to just put my foot in there and help out any time, any way I can.”

The Giants’ decision to bring in Harris wasn’t simply a knee-jerk reaction to anything in particular in the running backs room. Rather, it was a move to upgrade the rushing attack, which, in fact, figures to be the bread and butter of the Giants' offense this season.

“Anybody that's watched him play knows what type of a back he is,” Harbaugh said. “He's a downhill, physical runner. I've played against him a lot. I have a good feel for who he is as a player.

“Everybody that's been around him—my brother (Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh), G-Ro (Senior Offensive Assistant Greg Roman), (former Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach) Mike Tomlin—love him. So, excited for the possibilities.”

Harbaugh said he’s not concerned about running backs Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy, Devin Singletary and the rest of the group getting bent out of shape thanks to Harris’s arrival.

“I think they understand. I haven't talked to them about it. If there are any questions, we'll talk to them, but everybody understands,” he said.

“I mean, football's competitive. We're building the strongest team we can, and he's a really good football player.”

Harris, who is recovering from a season-ending Achilles injury, has a long road back, but he is progressing well. Still, it will be at least a couple of weeks before he’s in football shape, the hope being that he’s ready to contribute to the offense by Week 1.

“I have a lot to prove,” Harris said. “Somebody who’s coming back from a torn Achilles. Really, everything that I did in the past is in the past.

“And really everything I do now is what matters. I know it’s going to be a lot of questions about how I’ll come back looking. And I’m ready to answer all those.”

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