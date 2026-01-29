What NY Giants are Getting in New Defensive Coordinator Dennard Wilson

Following a rough run with Shane Bowen, some New York Giants fans are pretty nervous about new head coach John Harbaugh, who has reportedly hired another former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator , Dennard Wilson.

The AFC South squad's abysmal 6-28 record over the last two years, which is even worse than Big Blue's, only amplifies the anxiety.

But those results cannot fall only on Wilson. Those who closely followed the Titans believe the new Giants defensive coordinator was a beacon of light amid the darkness.

"I think Dennard Wilson is an excellent football coach, and I think the reality is a lot of things went wrong in Tennessee, and I don't think that he is one of them," Tyler Rowland of Locked On Titans told the Locked On Giants podcast.

Although the numbers were not pretty this past season -- the Titans allowed 28.1 points and 345.1 total yards per game -- Wilson brought physicality and innovative concepts to a defense with limited resources. There is plenty of evidence to suggest he can prosper with the right personnel.

A John Harbaugh-coached squad that presently boasts more talent than Tennessee offers intriguing possibilities.

Wilson and Bowen may have worn the same logo, but they operate in starkly different ways, according to Rowland.

"What I think is Dennard Wilson is much more creative in how he finds answers," Rowland said.

"Dennard Wilson has shown he'll pull up every rock and every flower to try to find an answer, no matter what it takes. So I think the creativity level and the lack of stubbornness by Dennard Wilson separates him from Shane Bowen, and I think that makes it a better fit and higher upside."

Of course, the goal is not just to be different from the old defensive coordinator; it's to be better--much better.

Will Dennard Wilson excel with NY Giants?

Dennard Wilson has been reported to be the Giants new defensive coordinator under John Harbaugh. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rowland highlighted Bowen's strengths from his three-year tenure with Tennessee, which included generating pressure up front and constructing a solid run defense.

He stumbled with New York , however, raising questions about how much of the success he had in Tennessee was a result of having a defensive-minded head coach, Mike Vrabel, above him.

The Giants need a DC who can overcome some of the ongoing organizational issues that may have hindered his predecessor.

Fortunately, Wilson has a versatile background that could well prepare him for this challenge. Besides his two-season run with the Titans, the former Maryland safety has served as a scout, defensive quality control coach, passing game coordinator, and defensive backs coach during his career. He has also enjoyed some success with the Harbaugh , having served as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive backs coach in 2023 when he led a unit that ranked third in the NFL with 18 interceptions.

The Ravens also boasted the top defense overall and reached the AFC Championship game. Baltimore has become considerably weaker in that area over the last two years.

Harbaugh obviously thinks Wilson can recreate some of the secondary magic he had in Baltimore. However, overseeing a star-studded position group is entirely different from spearheading a defensive revival.

Although the Giants have plenty of accomplished playmakers in their own right, they failed to maximize their abilities. Scheming issues and poor on-field performance marred New York.

How Wilson operates as a DC

Wilson has a reputation for getting the most out of his guys by fostering creativity and demanding accountability. Although he is direct with his players, fans should expect plenty of deception on the field.

"I would call it a disguise zone scheme," Rowland said of Wilson's defensive strategy. "He'll run man coverage when he feels like he has to, but they really utilize cover four quite a bit.

"They use the cover four principles where, you know, you're playing a cover four defense, but guys kind of decide what route is theirs, and then it almost turns into man as the play develops a match coverage. I also think that he does a really good job of mixing up and disguising coverage."

It takes the right personnel to master such a complex system, and Tennessee's injury-ravaged secondary did not seem to be up to the task for much of this season. Though with Big Blue's stout pass-rushing unit, defensive backs should be positioned fairly nicely in Wilson's system.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) looks on during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Above all, the incoming defensive coordinator demands physicality. Versatility is obviously essential, but a willingness to invade wide receivers' space at the line of scrimmage is a Dennard Wilson staple.

He wants to eliminate any advantage the opposing pass-catcher may have, and he does so by emphasizing aggressiveness from the onset.

The Giants blew five fourth-quarter leads during the 2025 campaign, in part because of soft coverage. Under new coaching, the defense will likely take more risks. Wilson will also lean heavily on the front-seven.

Because he prioritizes the nickel formation -- five DBs -- a sizable burden is on the defensive line to stop the run. That was certainly an issue in 2025, but perhaps adjustments can be made.

Wilson undoubtedly learned valuable lessons during his stay with the Titans, and he now brings that wisdom to the Meadowlands. Although he experienced some lows, the ambitious coordinator impressed a good chunk of the fan base. One does not often see a last-place squad finish second in total yards allowed (2024).

Harbaugh apparently believes Wilson has significant potential as a play-caller, and he is counting on him to fulfill it with the Giants. It is perfectly reasonable to temper excitement given previous promises of defensive dominance from Big Blue, but changes are coming --that's for sure.

