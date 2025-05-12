Surprising Opponent Named Toughest on Giants' 2025 Schedule
The New York Giants hold the toughest strength of schedule, as they are set to play teams such as the Commanders (twice), Packers, Vikings, 49ers, and Denver Broncos. They also have to face division rivals and reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles and Super Bowl runner-ups, the Kansas City Chiefs.
However, none of those teams are considered the Giants' most formidable opponent. According to Pro Football Network, that honor belongs to the Detroit Lions.
"They (the Giants) will travel to Detroit this year to face a perennial loser turned Super Bowl contender in the Lions, hoping to replicate their turnaround sooner rather than later,” PFN said in its analysis.
“Detroit has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game while racking up 414 yards of offense per home game since 2022 – New York is going to be overmatched in this game, and that makes it a can’t lose situation as no one expects them to put up much of a fight."
For years and years, the Lions were considered the league's laughingstock, but that is not the case anymore. Last year, Detroit ended the regular season tied for the best record in the league at 15-2. Unfortunately, they were upset by the Commanders in the Divisional round of the playoffs.
Still, they ranked near the top of the league on both sides of the field. On offense, they finished with an NFL-leading 33.2 points per game and second in the league with 409.5 total yards of offense per game.
On the opposite side of the ball, they ranked seventh in opponents' points per game (20.1), held opponents to under 100 rushing yards per game (98.7) to rank fourth, and ranked in the middle of the pack in yards allowed per game (342.4).
That was with star defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson missing 12 games due to a broken leg. At one point toward the end of the season, Detroit had 21 players, 16 of them defenders, on injured reserve. They should get a handful of those players back from injury next season, including Hutchinson.
The Giants hold the all-time edge over the Lions with a 25-22-1 record, but have been 0-3 since 2017. In the previous matchup between the two sides, Detroit beat the Giants 31-18 in 2022.
The Giants went up 6-3 early in the game, thanks to a Daniel Jones rushing touchdown (Detroit blocked the PAT), but New York would squander 21 unanswered points to go down two scores.
The Giants would score a pair of touchdowns to cut the lead and attempt a comeback, but it was too late as the Lions would not squander the lead and even scored a touchdown.
Wan'Dale Robinson was a bright spot in that game, recording nine receptions for 100 yards before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.
Both teams have improved since that matchup and have different looks. Hopefully, it should be a closer game than their previous matchup and a better outcome for the Giants.
