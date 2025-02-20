They Might Be Giants: Underrated Linebacker Prospects to Watch at 2025 Combine
The NFL Combine will be here before we know it, and it will offer the New York Giants and their fan base the opportunity to see some of the top and lesser-known draft prospects in this year’s draft undergo various tests.
Most players confirmed to attend the combine are already household names, but what about the others who are not getting enough mention but have a legitimate chance of ending up on an NFL roster?
In this series, we have been examining those under-the-radar names, and in this installment, we examine the linebackers.
This year’s linebacker class is thinner than in past seasons, but that doesn’t mean it lacks talent. These guys will play in the box, and plenty of prospects have shown the ability to stop the run, something the Giants will be searching for in this draft.
Let’s get to know a few of the under-the-radar prospects.
Jackson Woodard, UNLV
Woodard was the Mountain West Conference “Defensive Player of the Year.” At 6-3 and 230 pounds, he has a frame that NFL teams can build on.
He also has the production to show he can be effective now. Over the past two seasons, his size and athleticism made him look menacing, but his football IQ sets him apart.
He can quickly diagnose plays and thus move into position to make a tackle. Over the past two seasons, he has 267 tackles, including 26 tackles for loss, six sacks, and five interceptions.
He also has shown his ability in coverage with 12 passes defenses last season.
The Giants need big, athletic, sure-tackling linebackers, and Woodard has flown under the radar so far. However, his performance at the combine could change all of that.
Tyreem Powell, Rutgers
Powell has great measurables, and it will be interesting to see what they are officially when he gets to Indianapolis.
He is listed at 6-5 and 252 pounds, and some thought he had a chance to be a Day 2 pick in the draft before the 2024 season.
Powell is currently more about potential than production, but the potential is immense. That is why the combine will be important for him to show his skills to the 32 NFL teams.
In addition to his size, team talent evaluators will want to know how fast and quick he is and how explosive he can be, and they will want to see how fluid he is moving in space.
They may also explore what he would look like coming off the edge. As a late Day 3 prospect with a second-round upside, he is someone to watch.
Karene Reid, Utah
Reid is a 6-0 and 226-pound inside linebacker who uses his athleticism and cerebral play to overcome his lack of ideal size.
Reid is similar to current Giants linebacker Micah McFadden, who has carved a significant role in this defense. Reid was a back-to-back All-Conference performer and took home second-team honors in 2022 and 2023.
In 2024, he only started eight games but still managed 54 tackles and three sacks. Reid can showcase his strength, explosiveness, speed, and agility, likely determining where he lands on Day 3.
He could be a major factor as a special teamer who works his way into the two-deep.
Bam Martin-Scott, South Carolina
Martin-Scott played a lot of football as a sixth-year senior who started his career at Dodge City Community College before he joined the squad in South Carolina. He contemplated returning for one more season but eventually decided he did not want to risk missing his opportunity to declare for the draft.
Martin-Scott saved his best performance for his final season. He started six games and appeared in all of them, recording 67 tackles. His 6-2 and 241-pound frame is intriguing and could serve him well if he puts on a great performance at the combine.
The Giants need to continue to bring in an influx of athletic tackles to bolster their special teams and defensive depth.
Kobe King, Penn State
King is a gritty, tough leader who went from a rotational piece to the quarterback of the Nittany Lion defense. His instincts against the run are uncanny, and he has a nose for the football.
On a defense with many athletic ball finders, he still managed to record 97 tackles in his final season. His ability to diagnose a run play gave the advantage, and his 6-1 243-pound frame provided a forceful answer to any downhill rushing attack.
He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors and an invite to the combine, where he will need to show his change of direction skills and speed. He's another linebacker whose value can improve with a great performance in Indianapolis.
Up next in our series is a look at the defensive backs that Giants fans may not be familiar with but could be quality pickups with good performances.