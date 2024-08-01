Former Giants QB Phil Simms Had Some Friendly Advice for Daniel Jones
One of the biggest storylines of New York Giants training camp has been about quarterback Daniel Jones, who faces a make-or-break season coming off a torn ACL.
Jones's plight was further heightened thanks to the revelations shown in the Hard Knocks series which confirmed that the Giants did indeed investigate quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, even attempting to trade up to No. 3 with the NEw England Patriots to presumably have a chance at getting former UNC signal caller Drake Maye.
But with the Giants unable to execute any such blockbuster move they are sticking with Jones, who prior to his torn ACL injury finished with 909 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions in six games.
Jones’s plight has been compared by some to that of former quarterback Phil Simms, himself a first round draft pick who came out of tiny Morehouse State in 1979, a school that like Jones's alma mater of Duke isn’t exactly known for cranking out top tier NFL quarterbacks.
But Simms proved to be special, leading the Giants to its first ever Super Bowl championship in 1986 and setting the team up for its second one in 1990 until a broken leg ended his season prematurely.
During his time with the Giants, Simms morphed from a quiet, mild-mannered player into a fiery leader who at times wasn’t afraid to go jaw to jaw with Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parells, who was well known for pushing the buttons of his players.
Simms, who along with son Matt on their Simms Complete podcast, went through injuries in his early years before finally turning it around. And he even lost his starting job to Scott Brunner in 1981 after a fierce training camp battle.
Simms, during the podcast, suggested to Jones that he take on more of a fiery approach in his dealings with head coach Brian Daboll, who in the past has been caught on camera expressing his frustration with Jones, such as when he threw a pick-six to Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon last season in the team's crushing 24-3 loss on Monday Night Football.
Jones, who like his predecessor Eli Manning is as stoic as they come, replied, “Maybe I’ll try that out. If it doesn’t go well, I’ll tell Dabes it was your idea.”
But seriously, Jones said he’s not afraid of being coached hard, something he’s experienced his entire career.
All kidding aside though, whether he shows more moxie in his communication with Daboll or not, the bottom line is Jones needs to play better than he did last season as he enters Year 2 of his four-year, $160 million contract.