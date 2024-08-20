How Much Interest Have New York Giants Jersey Sales Generated Ahead of 2024 Season?
The New York Giants’ Century Red jersey, commemorating the franchise’s 100th anniversary, might have drawn mixed reviews from fans looking to add to their NFL wardrobe, but overall, according to a study by Yardbarker, the Giants have ranked fifth in online searches for jersey sales over the last 12 months.
The study’s data revealed that the Giants came up in approximately 558,000 online searches. The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs had the most searches online, with 860,000. The Buffalo Bills had 740,000 searches, while the New York Jets had 691,000. The Philadelphia Eagles checked in at No. 4 with 643,000.
In terms of individual player online jersey sales, to no one’s surprise, the Giants didn’t have a player making the top 15, though that will more than likely change once receiver Malik Nabers chooses his permanent jersey number after training camp. Nabers is currently sharing No. 9 with kicker Graham Gano in training camp but has already indicated that he’ll be looking for a different number.
Interestingly, no rookies made the Top 15 in jersey sales, but that could change as the 2024 season unfolds.