Malik Nabers Doesn't Want No.9 for Regular Season; So What's his Preference?
What’s in a number? Well for New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, currently sharing No. 9 with kicker Graham Gano, we’ll soon find out.
Nabers, assigned the single-digit back in the spring, joked that he would try the number out to see how it fit. Gano, however, didn’t seem willing to part with it, though it’s believed that Gano has since softened his stance on that.
But Nabers, whose eventual number choice could end up being profitable to him as his growing legion of Giants fans aims to purchase the jersey in homage to the rising young star, is thought to be planning a switch after the 90-man training camp roster is trimmed and some other numbers become available.
Nabers, who wore No. 8 at LSU, won’t be getting that number since quarterback Daniel Jones currently owns it. And while Gano, who two seasons ago sold No. 5 to first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, has softened his stance on selling again. Nabers has his mind made up to go in a different direction.
The question is where. According to NFL Operations, which expanded the assignment of jersey numbers to various position groups, receivers can now choose any available number that hasn’t been retired by the club between 0 and 49 and 80 and 89.
Here’s a look at the current status of the 0-19 range, one of the most common jersey number ranges receivers tend to favor.
- 0: Brian Burns
- 1: Ray Flaherty (retired)
- 2: Drew Lock
- 3: Deonte Banks
- 4: Tuffy Leemans (retired)
- 5: Kayvon Thibodeaux
- 6: Jamie Gillan
- 7: Mel Hein (retired)
- 8: Daniel Jones
- 9: Graham Gano
- 10: Eli Manning (retired)
- 11: Phil Simms (retired)
- 12: Available
- 13: Jalin Hyatt
- 14: YA Tittle and Ward Cuff (retired)
- 15: Tommy DeVito
- 16: Frank Gifford
- 17: Wan'Dale Robinson
- 18: Isaiah Hodgins
- 19: Isaiah Simmons
No. 12 is available, but Nabers likely would've taken it already if he wanted it. Hodgins is currently fighting for a roster spot so that the number can become available if he doesn’t make it.
Now here’s a look at the current status of the number assignments in the 80s.
- 80: Gunner Olszewski
- 81: Miles Boykin
- 82: Daniel Bellinger
- 83: Lawrence Cager
- 84: Tyree Jackson
- 85: Chris Manhertz
- 86: Darius Slayton
- 87: Isaiah McKenzie
- 88: Dennis Houston
- 89: Jack Stoll
If Nabers wants a number in the 80s, this range might be his best option. Jackson, McKenzie, Houston and Stoll are all battling for roster spots at the moment, and not all of them are expected to make the 53-man roster.
No. 84 was Hyatt's number last preseason before 13 became available. No. 87 used to be Sterling Shepard's number before switching to No. 3.
The jersey number that some believe will be Nabers’s choice is No. 88, which has been worn before by several Giants first-round receiving threats, including receivers Ike Hilliard (1997-2004) and Hakeem Nicks (2009-2015), and tight end Evan Engram (2017-2021).
Nabers could also buck the trend and pick from 20-49, or there could be an unexpected move no one saw coming, such as another teammate giving up their number to the rookie.
We’ll find out soon enough what number Nabers will don for his NFL career. Until then, fans itching to buy his jersey will just have to be patient a little while longer.