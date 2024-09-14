New York Giants Opening Day Roster By the Numbers
The NFL recently released data about all 32 NFL opening-day rosters, and there were a few interesting takeaways both league-wide and for the New York Giants.
The Tall and Short of it
This category measures the height and weight of players on each roster. Those under 200 pounds, over 300 pounds and under six feet tall were used in this metric.
The Giants had 13 players over 300 pounds, which tied them for having the most in the league. The Panthers, Lions, and Chiefs were the other teams tied with the same number.
The Giants roster 10 players under 200 pounds, which ranks 6th most in the league alongside the Steelers. However, the Giants only have five players under six feet tall.
Those five players rank the Giants with the third-least amount, tied with the Ravens and Titans.
Height, Weight and Age Averages for Giants
- Average height: 6-2
- Average weight: 245.94
- Average age: 25.83
The Giants' average height of 6-foot-2 inches puts them among the tallest teams in the league. They're tied with the Eagles, Jets, Saints, Chargers, Panthers, and Bills for the fifth-tallest rosters in the NFL.
In the weight category, the Giants are in the middle of the pack with an average of 245.94 pounds. The Patriots have the heaviest roster at 249.02 pounds, and the Texans have the lightest at 236.77 pounds.
As it goes for age, the Giants had one of the younger rosters in the league with an average of 25.83 years old. The oldest roster were the Niners and Dolphins tied with an average age of 27.07 years old. The youngest roster title goes to the Packers(24.91 years old).
Inexperience and Gray Beards
The document also released info regarding how many players are rookies and who is 30+ years old. The Giants had nine rookies and first year players, tied for sixth-most in the league with the Ravens, Cowboys, Dolphins and Jets.
As for players 30 and over, the Giants had six on the roster for Week 1. Those six players placed the Giants tied eighth in the league with the Lions, Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Patriots and Titans.