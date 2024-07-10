NFC East Check: CeeDee Lamb Claps Back at Former Teammate/One-time Giant Cole Beasley
As we wait for training camp to start, fans latch onto random encounters between players on social media. Down in Dallas, there was a mini brush-up between former teammates CeeDee Lamb and Cole Beasley when the latter (who had a cup of coffee with the Giants last year) publicly criticized Lamb for posting his workouts on social media.
Lamb has been holding out of Cowboys' offseason workouts in hopes of landing a new contract. However, he's continued to stay in the gym and work on his explosiveness after leading the league in yards after catch last season. Lamb's workout routine was posted to X, which started the uproar between him and Beasley.
"Man, just do some heavy squats and power cleans...." Beasley said in response to the video.
Beasley then clapped back at a fan who questioned what gave him the right to offer advice to one of the league's best receivers.
"Give me 180 targets off the couch and I eclipse 1000. Stop looking at stats and check the tape. As far as getting open goes…I’m confident I did that with the best of them."
"I don’t need 180 targets to touch a band. Pull up tape; I’d match you route for route on getting open. Just Chill."
To compare stats, the most targets Beasley received in a single season was 112 with the Bills in 2021. That season, he caught 82 passes for 693 yards and one touchdown.
His career-best season came the year prior, with 967 yards and four touchdowns on 107 targets. Lamb's targets have steadily increased every season since being drafted in 2020.
Lamb came closest to Beasley's 112 targets during his rookie season when he caught 74 passes for 935 yards and five touchdowns.
Considering Beasley was strictly a slot receiver and Lamb can line up practically anywhere, it's pointless to compare them in depth. However, Beasley's claim that he could eclipse 1,000 yards on 180 targets right now is absurd.
He spent last summer with the Giants during training camp and failed to make the initial roster, landing on the practice squad. After not seeing a route to the gameday roster, Beasley asked for his release in October of 2023 and hasn't been with a team since.
Considering how uncertain the Giants' slot receivers were heading into last season and given his connections with the staff, including head coach Brian Daboll, Beasley should've made the team easily with his claims. He couldn't beat out Parris Campbell, Sterling Shepard, and Wan'Dale Robinson, the latter two coming off injuries from the previous season.
Beasley going after Lamb randomly certainly was an interesting choice given he hasn't done anything productive in years.