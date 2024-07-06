CeeDee Lamb responds to disrespect from ex-Cowboys WR
CeeDee Lamb has been away from the Dallas Cowboys during the offseason workout program as he seeks a new deal, but that hasn't kept him out of the gym.
The two-time All-Pro wide receiver has been working on his "explosiveness" and going through drills and workouts aimed to help athletes with "change of direction, creating separation, and YAC."
Last season, Lamb led the NFL in yards after catch.
Video of Lamb's workouts went viral on social media and caught the attention of former Cowboys receiver turned professional hot take spewer Cole Beasley, who decided to take a cheap shot at Lamb.
"Man, just do some heavy squads and power cleans," Beasley wrote on X.
It took little time for fans to begin roasting Beasley for trying to give one of the top wide receivers and YAC specialist advice on explosiveness and performance.
"Is Cole really trying to tell CeeDee how to train? Beasley has literally never eclipsed 1k yards," one fan wrote. "Lamb is averaging 1,286 yards a year and 599 yards short of Cole in 4 years vs 11."
Beasley fired back, but somehow managed to make himself look even worse.
To Beasley's credit, he did earn second-team All-Pro honors during the 2020 season with the Buffalo Bills, hauling in 82 catches for 967 yards and four touchdowns.
But, if we're being honest, his best season doesn't hold a candle to CeeDee's worst... and that was Lamb's rookie campaign with 74 catches for 935 yards and 7 total touchowns. It is the only season of Lamb's NFL career that he has not eclipsed 1,000 yards.
Lamb caught wind of Beasley's unnecessary shots, and decided to fire back with a comment of his own.
You have to score this beef in favor of Lamb.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Beasley, meanwhile, spent a couple of months on the New York Giants practice squad before being released.
