NFC East Watch: Commanders Reportedly Were Willing to Trade For Disgruntled 49er
The San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk have been at a standstill regarding giving the receiver a new contract. Aiyuk's coming off of a monster 2023 season, totaling 1,342 receiving yards with seven touchdowns. He's a vital part of the Niners' offense and wants to be paid as such.
While reports circulated throughout the offseason about a potential holdout, Aiyuk has reported to training camp but will not practice until his contract situation is resolved.
There were rumors ahead of the draft that teams were inquiring about Aiyuk and willing to pay him. The Commanders were one of those teams, along with four others interested, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
"Regardless, there were five teams, we’re told, who were ready to pay Aiyuk what he wanted before the draft. If they could also reach acceptable trade terms with the 49ers, he would have been traded," Florio reported.
"That part didn’t happen. It’s unclear what the 49ers wanted at the time. They rejected an offer of a second-round pick from the Patriots. Other interested teams were, and potentially still are, the Steelers and Commanders."
Aiyuk and the Commanders have seemingly been linked more often than the other teams mentioned. Jayden Daniels, whom the Commanders selected with the No.2 overall pick in this year's draft, was teammates with Aiyuk in college. Their time together in Arizona State is likely the main reason they want to pair up again.
The Commanders have Terry McLaurin as their No. 1 wideout right now, being touted as one of the more underappreciated receivers in the game. Behind him is Jahan Dotson, the team's first-round pick in 2022. They also have Dyami Brown, Luke McCaffrey, Olamide Zaccheus, and Jamison Crowder to fill out their depth. If the Commanders were to acquire Aiyuk, Daniels would have a plethora of options to throw to.
Hypothetically if Aiyuk becomes a Commander, they could make a case for one of the best wide receiver cores in the division. The Eagles currently have the best with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Cowboys have star wideout CeeDee Lamb, along with Brandin Cooks. The Giants drafted Malik Nabers as their primary weapon in the offense, and they have other options, such as Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, and Wan'Dale Robinson as surrounding pieces.
Aiyuk will play the 2024 season on his fifth-year option worth $14.1 million. Spotrac has his market value set at four years, $104.6 million, with an average annual value of $26.2 million. If Aiyuk were to sign a deal similar to this one, it would make him the eighth-highest-paid receiver on a per-year basis, sandwiched between Cooper Kupp ($26.7 million) and DeVonta Smith ($25 million).
The Niners do have a history of letting disgruntled players wait for a new contract, as they did with another star receiver, Deebo Samuel, a few years back. If they don't, however, the Commanders could be the team to watch out for.