Seven Former Giants Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Senior List
The Pro Football Hall of Fame recently announced a new crop of Seniors nominees for the Class of 2025 and several former New York Giants are among the 183+ players nominated.
To be nominated for this category, former players must have been out of the game for at least 25 years.
The Seniors Screening Committee has to cut the list down to 50 over the coming weeks. The Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee will then go through an extensive process to choose three players as finalists for possible election with the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
Amongst the 183 former players named, seven used to be with the Giants. Here's a quick look at each player and their careers.
QB Phil Simms
Simms was the Giants' first-round pick in 1979, spending his entire 14-year career with the team. In 164 regular season games, he threw for 33,462 yards, 199 touchdowns, and 157 interceptions with a 95-64 record.
Simms helped the Giants to their first two Super Bowl victories in franchise history in 1986 and 1990. He didn't appear in the 1990 playoffs due to injury, but he went on a tear in the 1986 playoffs.
During the Giants' run to Super Bowl XXI, Simms threw for 494 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions. He was named Super Bowl MVP that season, adding to his resume of two Pro Bowl appearances.
RB Ottis Anderson
Anderson spent 15 years in the NFL, splitting time with the then-St.Louis Cardinals before being traded to the Giants during the 1986 season. The Giants ended up winning the Super Bowl that season, but Anderson wasn't a major factor.
It wouldn't be until the 1990 season that Anderson would become a franchise legend, rushing for 249 yards and one touchdown in the playoffs and winning Super Bowl XXV MVP. Anderson ended his career rushing for 10,273 yards and 81 touchdowns.
He was a two-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, and one-time First Team All-Pro. Anderson also won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 1979.
TE Mark Bavaro
With the 100th pick in the 1985 draft, the Giants selected one of the greatest tight ends in franchise history. Bavaro is well-loved by the Giants fanbase for his major role in their two Super Bowl victories in 1986 and 1990.
He spent six years with the Giants and nine in the league overall, his last years being with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles. Bavaro caught 351 passes for 4,733 yards and 39 touchdowns in his career, being named to the Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro list in 1986 and 1987.
DL Leonard Marshall
Marshall was the Giants' second-round pick in the 1983 draft and was another integral piece in their first two Super Bowl victories. He spent 12 years in the NFL, ten being with the Giants. Marshall had 714 tackles and 83.5 sacks throughout his career. 79.5 of those sacks came over his decade with the Giants. Marshall was a two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.
LB Carl Banks
Banks is one of the most prominent figures in franchise history. Taken third overall by the Giants in 1984, Banks quickly became a major figure on defense alongside Lawrence Taylor. In his 12-year career, Banks had 860 tackles and 39.5 sacks. He was a two-time Super Bowl Champion and was named to the Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro list in 1987.
P Sean Landeta
Over his illustrious 21-year career in the NFL, Landeta was one of the best punters of his time. Starting his career with the Giants in 1985, Landeta went on to win two Super Bowls in 1986 and 1990, and he was named to the Pro Bowl as well as the First Team All-Pro list in those years as well. Landeta punted 1,401 times for 60,707 yards with a 43.3-yard average.
DB Everson Walls
Walls only spent two and a half seasons with the Giants but was another major defensive piece in their Super Bowl XXV run. In his 13-year career, Walls had 57 interceptions, 11 of which came during his time with the Giants. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and one time First Team All-Pro member.