Week 3 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Former Giants QB Geno Smith Among Recommended Adds
The New York Giants are 0-2 and there are only so many moves they can make at this point to improve. But for Fantasy Football owners, you have plenty of options this week such as...
QB Geno Smith
It appears that the Seattle Seahawks are ready to recognize that their team is much better when then they throw the ball.
With weapons like DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett for Geno Smith to throw to, that should be the focal point of the offense.
In Week 2 against the New England Patriots, Smith dropped back 48 times and threw for 327 yards and a touchdown. If the Seahawks keep that volume up, which they should, then Smith becomes a much more viable fantasy quarterback.
RB Samaje Perine
The Kansas City Chiefs may have signed Kareem Hunt this week but that shouldn’t impact veteran Samaje Perine too much.
Starting running back Isaiah Pacheco has been placed on IR and there should be more of a committee approach in that backfield. Considering Perine’s passing down ability as both a receiver and blocker, I expect him to play often and he could be their fantasy RB1.
RB Antonio Gibson
Considering the production Gibson has had so far this season, I would be surprised if he didn’t work his way into the rotation even more for the New England Patriots.
Gibson broke some long runs against the Seahawks on Sunday and has runner/receiver versatility that could give starter Rhamondre Stevenson some more rest.
WR Quentin Johnston
After being declared an early bust as a rookie in 2023, Johnston has come alive a bit to start the 2024 season.
He’s seen five targets in each of the first two games and scored two touchdowns this past week against the Carolina Panthers.
Johnston is tied for the most targets on the Chargers so far and it’s not close behind him or Ladd McConkey–and there’s no sign of that slowing down.
WR Alec Pierce
The Indianapolis Colts passing attack hasn’t been dominant to start the year but Alec Pierce has found the end zone in each of the first two games.
He’s also seeing an ADOT of 25.3 right now, huge for a team with relatively low volume but a ton of explosive play ability.
As long as Anthony Richardson is healthy at quarterback, the long ball should be a consistent part of that Colts offense and Pierce should be a premium target there.
WR Demarcus Robinson
There might not be a team that’s more injury-bitten right now than the Los Angeles Rams after placing Puka Nacua on IR and Cooper Kupp might join him.
Demarcus Robinson is the veteran presence in that room and even when both were available, Robinson was the lone deep target for Stafford. With both Kupp and Nacua gone for the time being, I would expect Robinson’s 14.7% target rate to climb considerably. Robinson’s target rate is considerably lower than Kupp’s 39.1% and Nacua’s 26.7%.
TE Hunter Henry
Don't hate me for suggesting a second Patriot here but Hunter Henry went off in week two against the Seahawks and tight ends are slim pickings right now in fantasy football.
Here are Henry’s ranks among tight ends so far this season:
- 13 targets - T-4th in the NFL
- 10 catches - T-5th in the NFL
- 127 yards - 3rd in the NFL
- 68 yards after the catch - 2nd in the NFL
Not only is Henry seeing the volume needed to be the TE1 for a fantasy team but he’s also creating extra yardage with his touches.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.