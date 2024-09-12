Which Giants Should Fantasy Football Owners Consider for Week 2?
Week 1 for the New York Giants was a massive disappointment as they fell to the Minnesota Vikings 28-6. The game did not yield consistency on the offensive or defensive side of the ball and that is what led to the lopsided score.
Many of the players identified in our Week 1 fantasy piece had shaky starts to the season but there are still paths to fantasy relevance for players on the Giants. You have to remember that as bad as this game was, it is only one game.
Last season week one was a disaster and in week two the Giants defeated the Cardinals. Daniel Jones was QB1 in fantasy week two of last season. He finished with over 300 yards passing with two touchdowns. He also rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Let’s take a look at Week 2 best options.
Longshot Play
Jones obviously had a bad first week, but just like last season, he has a favorable matchup this week. The Washington Commanders' defense was overwhelmed by the Buccaneers' offense, which was able to move the ball on them through the air and on the ground.
If you have a better, more consistent option, then this play may not be for you, but if you are looking for a play at quarterback, this could be the perfect “get right” game for Jones. He might be worth gambling on.
Tight end Theo Johnson received four targets in his professional debut. Has he usurped Daniel Bellinger as the TE1 on the team, or was it just a product of the game? Regardless, if you are looking for a Hail Mary at the position, Johnson could be a play. If he is in store for four targets regularly and can haul in those passes, he can be close to a double-digit scorer.
Realistic Reach Plays
Running back Devin Singletary had a pedestrian day that was made worse by the game's situation. One thing that you had to be excited about was him hauling in four passes on five targets. He will have better rushing and receiving yards, but if he regularly receives five targets, that will be very valuable in PPR leagues, and he can find himself as a consistent double-digit performer.
Last week, receiver Darius Slayton received the fourth-most targets for the Giants. He was targeted four times and hauled in three passes for 26 yards. No, the yards are not impressive, but the targets were decent for a game that got away from the team early.
If Slayton clears the concussion protocol, he should still get a regular workload. As this offense levels out and begins to stretch the field, he will see his yardage increase. Against the Commanders, he will have the chance to get behind the secondary, and if Jones gives him a chance, he could have a productive day without an abundance of targets.
Play Them!
Malik Nabers is going to be WR1 in New York. He has a different level of fire under him to be great and the talent to support it. Last week he was the second-most-targeted receiver on the team with seven. His five catches for 66 yards was a far cry from a coming-out party, but it provided fantasy managers with a healthy floor. Holding him under double digits will be difficult, especially in PPR formats. Nabers is a must-start against a leaky Washington secondary if you are in a deep league. He has the chance to be special as Jones and Daboll lean more on him to be the playmaker he was drafted to be.
WanDale Robinson was the most targeted player on either team during their week one matchup with the Vikings. His 12 targets were five more than the next player (Nabers). He finished the game with six catches for 44 yards and a carry for 14 yards.
The Giants want to find any way possible to get the football in the hands of Robinson. He is a dynamic playmaker who gets the ball as a rusher, catches screens, and hauls in passes deep downfield.
Expect that to remain the same against this Washington defense that seems to have holes at every level. If he is going to command this level of touches, he will be a must-start weekly, especially in deep leagues.