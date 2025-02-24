This Veteran Quarterback Projected to Giants in Free Agency
The New York Giants have been linked to almost every quarterback that is likely to hit the market in the early part of the offseason–Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings), Justin Fields (Steelers), Russell Wilson (Steelers), Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams), and Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons) are just a few signal callers whose names have been consistently linked to Big Blue.
However, of those quarterbacks, Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team believes Wilson makes the most sense for the Giants.
Mosher acknowledged that Wilson is getting older but added that he is still a capable starting quarterback who could immediately start for a quarterback-needy team like the Giants.
Wilson and the Giants had an exploratory meeting last offseason. However, he left East Rutherford without a contract—likely due to the Giants’ continued insistence that Jones would be the starter once he recovered from a torn ACL—and instead signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Steelers.
Wilson put up modest numbers despite missing the season's first six games with a calf injury. The nine-time Pro Bowler threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 63.7% of his throws. He also added 155 yards and two scores on the ground.
Wilson finished the season with a 6-5 record as a starter but lost the last five games, including a road playoff loss to the Ravens, which is why the Steelers and Wilson are likely to part ways.
Meanwhile, the Giants decided to stick with Jones as the starting quarterback. Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito would be the presumed backups.
Jones was eventually benched after the team's bye week for poor play and inability to win. The Giants held a 2-8 record with Jones as the starter.
He was released five days later at his request once it became evident that the Giants did not want to risk him getting hurt and triggering the $23 million injury guarantee in his contract.
DeVito and Lock rotated back and forth as starters due to injuries. Still, neither of them were effective.
The Giants quarterback room threw for the fewest touchdowns (15) in the league with 13 interceptions to finish the season. They also ranked towards the bottom of the league in completion percentage (61.9%) and yards per attempt (6).
Heading into the offseason, the Giants will likely double dip at the position through free agency and the draft. However, there is a scenario where Sheduer Sanders and Cam Ward are off the board when the Giants are on the clock.
Having someone like Wilson on the roster would ease that blow if it were to occur. They can still draft a quarterback on Days 2 or 3 and look to develop him while Wilson, as the veteran, looks to steady the Giants' underperforming offense of the last two seasons.