Tiki Barber Explains Why Daniel Jones Is Not "That Guy" for Giants
Former New York Giants running back turned WFAN talk show host Tiki Barber likes current Giants quarterback Daniel Jones as a person. However, as a quarterback, Barber believes that when it comes time to step up and when it really matters, Jones falls short of the mark.
Barber, who offered his take during his Friday afternoon show with co-host Evan Roberts, said there have been plenty of players not just in the NFL but in all sports who you just knew that when things were on the line, they were going to step up and elevate those around them.
Jones, he believes, does not do that.
“When everybody is watching, where it's all eyes on you, show out, dude, go have your day,” Barber said. “He doesn't come through.”
Barber was quick to note that the Giants didn’t lose their game to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night because of Jones, whose performance he described as being “okay.” But he said that Jones simply didn’t elevate those around him in what was a huge stage and opportunity to do so, citing the missed throws Jones didn’t make in support of his argument.
“There are moments when you have to elevate,” Barber said. “When the world, sports world, or your teammates, or your fan base, or your coaching staff is just waiting for you to be that star. And you don't get those opportunities all the time.”
Jones, who is in Year 2 of his four-year extension, is trying to show the Giants that he is indeed that guy, but has arguably shown, at least so far, that the team can win with him at the helm but not necessarily because of him like was the case with Eli Manning in his prime or Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs.
And that’s where Barber’s issue is with Jones.
“If you don't take advantage of 'em, trust me, they're not gonna come because you're not gonna be the guy. … And my issue with Daniel Jones is I don't think he's that guy.”
I hate it because I love the kid, and I want him to be that guy. But it's just not there. And I'm not saying it's terminal for his career, but I'm just telling you, in big games, the Giants are gonna have to rely on somebody else to come through to be that guy.