Giants Announce Training Camp Dates Open to Public
The New York Giants will hold 11 open training camp practices this summer, including the two joint practices with the Detroit Lions before their Week 1 preseason game on August 8.
Gates will open at 8:30 a.m., and all practice sessions will start at approximately 10 a.m. The slate includes the annual “Back Together Weekend,” scheduled for Sunday, July 28. The two joint practices with the Lions are scheduled for Monday, August 5, and Tuesday, August 6.
Admission to practices is free, but fans must reserve a ticket to enter. Giants Season Ticket Members will have exclusive early access to claim Training Camp tickets starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9. The general public can reserve tickets starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. Tickets will be available at www.giants.com/trainingcamp.
In the event of inclement weather, practice will be moved indoors, and there will be no public viewing. Fans are encouraged to confirm a practice’s start time and availability by calling the Giants’ Training Camp Hotline at 201.935.8111 ext. 1070.